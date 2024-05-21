5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On May 22

True beauty lies within because what is externally beautiful to one person may be hideous to another. So, don't rely on such judgments to bolster your sense of self. That's the powerful message and energy for Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under its influence. They are: Leo, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Cancer, and Taurus.

With the Moon in Scorpio's relationship with Venus, Jupiter in Taurus, and the Sun in Gemini standing out for this day, we are reminded that crossroads in life are the perfect time to look at the past so we don't continue to make the same mistakes in the future. After all, the crossroads would allow us to change direction if we so desired.

Advertisement

The Sun's relationship with Mars in Aries is also highlighted here. It urges us to find the right path forward for ourselves and not get confused by what used to work or what others may believe will work. Given the uniqueness of the current times, both those situations may not be accurate. So, introspect and answer that question for yourself.

Advertisement

Since we have a Full Moon in Sagittarius on May 23, now's a good time to start thinking about manifestations, too. If possible, gather ingredients for a ritual so you can lean into the power of the full moon and bring your desires to life! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on May 22:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Mindfulness

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Canva Pro

Advertisement

Leo, the energy on Wednesday has a peculiar quality to it. As long as you remember how powerful you are inside, no one can stop you from achieving what you want. You have the cosmic forces backing you up all the way. So stay strong and stay sharp!

You will also benefit from being more mindful at this time. It will bring you important insights and inspiration. Meditating for just five minutes can help with this, and so can focused breathing.

2. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10 am

Advertisement

Canva Pro

Sagittarius, the energy on Wednesday has a full and fruitful quality to it for you. After all, we are one day away from the Full Moon in Sagittarius on May 23. So don't be surprised if your manifestation powers are heightened beyond your wildest imagination. You can bring to you exactly what you want if you desire it.

You are also encouraged to focus on your personal needs at this time as opposed to getting swamped by the needs and desires of others. People-pleasing will ruin this blessing for you. So be confident as you move forward!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Canva Pro

Capricorn, the energy on Wednesday is sweet and steady for you. If you lean into it, it will soothe your soul and bring you joy. If you allow your anxieties to rule you instead, you will lose this beautiful blessing that's here for you.

Advertisement

So do what your heart desires and spend quality time with your loved ones. Now's the perfect time to stop and smell the roses, even if you have conditioned yourself to hustle daily. That stop-gap will boost your future efforts more than constant hustling can ever.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Food & cooking

Best time of the day: 10 am

Canva Pro

Advertisement

Cancer, stay still and just breathe. Wednesday's energy is beautiful for you, but it has a raw quality, too. If you lean into it, it will help you purge the unnecessary burdens from your soul and bring light back into your life. Catharsis and healing await you on this path.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of what you eat. Green foods will have a net positive effect on you, while foods that make you feel heavy may have a detrimental impact on your intuition. You can also work with a professional spiritualist to help you better understand the needs of your body and energy field.

5. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Advertisement

Best area to focus on: Luxury & baked goodies

Best time of the day: 10 am

Canva Pro

Taurus, the energy on Wednesday has a pioneering quality to it for you. It's not the kind we see when we speak of fire signs or air signs or even water. This is earthy pioneering that is slow in the making but focuses on the strength of foundations and roots first so the eventual structures don't collapse under stress or external disasters. It's the kind that stands the test of time.

Advertisement

So, where will you channel this blessing and plant/nurture your seeds? You are also encouraged to strike the right balance between expending effort and enjoying yourself. Life is meant to be lived, after all. Whether it's fine dining, good clothes, or a new video game console, splurging on luxuries is never a bad thing if that balance exists.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.