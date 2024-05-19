Many of us have found ourselves in the position of needing something more, something along the lines of 'inspiration' when it comes to work, our romantic lives, and possibly even our simple everyday living. Life has its routines, and while routine is an excellent way to keep things continuous, we tend to get bored if we are not stimulated. Three zodiac signs may find that on Monday, May 20, we need that extra 'something' to get us going.

Advertisement

What we're essentially looking for is inspiration. We need to hook on to something that will get our blood flowing; for some, this comes naturally. Some folks are naturally inspired, around the clock. What about us, over here, in the 'please show me something exciting' department? During Moon square Pluto, we will recognize that we need radical change and artistic inspiration.

Advertisement

You know how that works: ask, and you shall receive. We can look forward to finding what we seek now, because all we had to do was admit that we needed it. If we can make that space in our psyche, we can 'invite' the universe in to help us. During transits like Moon square Pluto, the universe is more than happy to jump in and show us the way. Thanks, universe!

The universe helps these 3 zodiac signs to overcome their challenges on May 20

1. Taurus

Generally, you're always able to find something to occupy your time. Yet, you've been feeling as though you're in a slump these days. Monday brings about the culmination of that slump state, and bothers you so much that you know you have to do something about it. You are not content to become a lump on a log. You need inspiration, and during Moon square Pluto, you'll be hungry to find some.

What this transit shows you is that you are restless and in need of stimulation. You aren't looking to other people for inspiration, however; you want to find it on your own. You don't want to depend on someone else to bring you what you need, and this is why the transit of Moon Square Pluto plays such an important role in your life, Taurus. It allows you to pick and choose, which is the first step in finding yourself with something to do.

Once you get your hands on a project, you'll once again become that happy little bull, lost in creativity, happy to be alone, occupied with arts, crafts, thoughts, and meditations. The bright side is always available to you because you never let yourself hit rock bottom. You'll find that Moon square Pluto works in your favor to get you back on your feet again inspired, creative, and on the go.

Advertisement

2. Leo

May 20 introduces the idea of boredom for you, Leo, and you do not like it one little bit. You can't help but feel as though you don't 'deserve' boredom, especially as you are one of the most imaginative zodiac signs out there. Still, you aren't exempt from this feeling, and so when it does come by, every now and then, transits like Moon square Pluto are there to show you that it's time you find yourself something to inspire you.

You need change and momentum. You need to pick up the pace of things as you've become slow and possibly 'too relaxed.' In other words, you've gotten so used to your routine that you've forgotten what it's like to break through that mold and act on impulse. This is what you feel is missing in your life at this point: spontaneity. You may be hesitant to stir from your routine, but you know that that's exactly what you need.

Once you get the idea that the routine has made you 'soft,' you'll work with Moon square Pluto to get yourself back into a state of action. The change inspired by Pluto's energy field points you in the right direction. You know what to do, Leo, and how to do it. This is your calling: get out there and live your life. Experience! Risk! Enjoy!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

The last thing you'd ever want to admit to yourself is that you are bored. Agh! No way, not you, Capricorn. In your mind, boredom is for losers, the unenlightened, and the unimaginative. Yet, here you are, and you are starting to think that maybe you've been too harsh with that judgment, as you are quite bored with the state of your life. It's during Moon square Pluto that you notice it the most.

May 20, Monday, shows you that it is up to you whether you make the moves towards creating excitement in your life or simply accept what you've got and blah, blah, blah. Well, the good part is that you will decline this offer, and the 'blah, blah, blah' can show itself to the door, as you're having none of it. You will find the inspiration you need to create the change you crave.

The upside is that this is the way you work, Capricorn. You are a marvel when it comes to renewal, and you've never let yourself down once. So, if Moon square Pluto has you finally getting that you're the one who makes the great changes in your life and that it's not about waiting around for someone to come in and rescue you, then bingo, baby. You will do what is necessary, and you will love what you create.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.