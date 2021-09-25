30 Best Songs About Hope When You Need A Little Inspiration To Keep Going

Music can be an amazing tool to uplift people from all walks of life. It has the power to inspire and evoke strong emotions, including ones of hope.

Maybe you're in a funk and you are looking to create a playlist full of different songs about hope to strengthen or empower your sense of self.

Finding the perfect song can immediately motivate you to conquer whatever obstacle is in your way.

Here's a list of songs that are inspiring and are about hope that will uplift your spirits and propel you into creating a positive change.

30 Most inspiring songs about hope to help you keep going, even when things get hard:

1. "We Are The Champions" by Queen

This song is the perfect anthem for celebrating milestones and hard-fought victories. Through painful and consistent effort you can accomplish victory. It invokes the strong message of never giving up, and to keep on fighting for whatever you believe in.

"We are the champions, my friends / And we'll keep on fighting till the end."

2. "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten

This song is the epitome of its name through and through. The lyrics are immensely inspiring and also empowering to remain strong even in times of adversity. The song has been used in many different media programs and is always a go-to when you're looking for that tune that has a great message of picking yourself up and trying again after enduring hardships.

"This is my fight song / Take back my life song / Prove I'm alright song."

3. "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor

This has been a staple song for a long time. The best song to listen to on the treadmill, and also an amazing song to listen to when you need that pick-me-up. It appeared on the soundtrack for Rocky III and was personally requested by Sylvester Stallone, which only further proves how inspiring this song is.

"It's the thrill of the fight / Rising up to the challenge of our rival / And the last known survivor."

4. "Alright" by Kendrick Lamar

This hip-hop song is a message of hope and resilience. The song was originally meant as a sort of chant against police violence within the Black community. It was meant to incite hope amongst despair and death. But, it's also a song that can relate to any moment in your life that you are experiencing hopelessness and anguish.

“We gon’ be alright / Do you hear me, do you feel me? We gon’ be alright."

5. "Treat People With Kindness" by Harry Styles

A popular slogan that Harry Styles has been using since 2017, Treat People With Kindness eventually turned into his song that appeared on his second studio album, Fine Line. It's a widely popularized symbol of love and treating people with respect. It's also about acceptance and giving hope back to other people, which is something that should be adopted in our everyday routines.

“Maybe we can find a place to feel good / And we can treat people with kindness."

6. "Ultralight Beam" by Kanye West

This track from Kanye's album, The Life of Pablo, focuses on faith and light. With the message being that we are the "ultralight beam" we can use our shining light to create hope and inspiration for anyone that might need it, even ourselves. The gospel-inspired track is a must-listen for anyone who needs it.

"Deliver us serenity, deliver us peace / Deliver us loving, we know we need it."

7. "Heal The World" by Michael Jackson

The king of pop expresses the clear message of showing kindness and consideration for other people. Especially those who are less fortunate in the world and need to feel inspiration and hope from others. The theme of healing the world means coming together to do good for others, giving something for other people to believe in.

“Heal the world, Make it a better place / For you and for me, And the entire human race."

8. "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

The most iconic and inspiring song from Journey, the message of pursuing your dreams and never giving up still holds true to this day. Speaking with the British radio station Planet Rock in 2010, Steve Perry said of this song: “Personally, it’s something that means a lot to me. Everybody has emotional issues and problems, and the song has helped me personally to not give up, and I’m finding a lot of people feel that.”

“Don’t stop believin’ / Hold on to that feeling."

9. "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac

The entire album on which this song appears deals with holding out hope for a better tomorrow and digging yourself out of tough situations. Fleetwood Mac sings about the power of moving forward and allowing yourself to heal from past traumas.

"All I want is to see you smile / If it takes just a little while / I know you don't believe that it's true."

10. "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson

This song is all about self-reflection. It's about looking at yourself in the mirror and demanding a change, a new sense of hope. It's realizing that if you want to change, it has to start with finding that change within yourself and making sure to keep working towards building a better future.

"I'm starting with the man in the mirror / I'm asking him to change his ways."

11. “Hey World (Don’t Give Up)” by Michael Franti

Most of Michael Franti's songs consist of powerful messages. This song is about people not giving up when faced with difficult challenges. Franti is reminding all of us of the beauty of living life and experiencing new things, to keep fighting every day.

"Don't ever doubt the power of just one mind. Or the worldwide power of just one rhyme."

12. "Seasons of Love" by Rent

This song hails from the musical film, "Rent." But, it still consists of a strong message of hope and inspiration. The song is quite literally filled with love, and the lyrics show the shared sense of uplifting humanity. Even when we are disagreeing with each other, we should still keep loving one another.

"In truths that she learned / Or in times that she cried."

13. "Imagine" by John Lennon

Jonh Lennon sings about the importance of working hard but making sure that whatever we are doing, that we are doing it with love in our hearts. We are all dreamers and should continue to reach for the stars and accomplish all that we set our minds to. An inspiring song that invokes strong messages of never letting go of our dreams.

"I hope someday you'll join us / And the world will be as one."

14. "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers

This song is all about love. It’s about reciprocation, and the idea that help can only be granted if someone is willing to accept it. It's about leaning on one another in times of need and in times of hardships. Finding empowerment in the people that we surround ourselves with helps us carry on.

"You just call on me brother when you need a hand / We all need somebody to lean on."

15. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

This song may be one of the greatest anthems pertaining to resilience. Even though the song is about Gaynor’s pain and a partner who didn’t treat her right, the overall message of the song can be applied to anyone who needs a little spark after getting knocked down.

"Do you think I’d crumble / Did you think I’d lay down and die? / Oh no, not I, I will survive."

16. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

The lines of the song strive to bring together lovers who are separated by distance, but the metaphorical obstacles of (mountains, valleys, and rivers) can be just about anything. Taking anything that has knocked us down and knowing that we can strive to move past it.

"If you ever need a helping hand / I'll be there on the double just as fast as I can."

17. "Coming Out of the Dark" by Gloria Estefan

This song is all about coming out of that dark place and thriving once more. This anthem is a strong message of hope and determination to keep on pushing no matter what life throws your way. It's about realizing just how strong you are to overcome any adversities.

“Coming out of the dark, I finally see the light now and it's shining on me. Coming out of the dark, I know the love that saved me, you're sharing with me.”

18. "Hope" by Natasha Bedingfield

The song reminds listeners that no matter how bleak things are, that should not be a reason for quitting. Bedingfield assures us that things will become better. We just need to hold on to hope.

"Remember morning always comes, as night surrenders to the sun. No matter how dark it may become, don't stop your light from shining on.”

19. "Never Give Up" by Whitney Houston

This song by Whitney Houston consists of lyrics that are still powerful and to this day. It's about learning to never quit, even when all you want to do is throw in the towel. Whitney Houston encourages us to keep on pushing, to always do better, and strive to reach higher than ever before.

"Hold your head to the sky, look them right in the eye, tell 'em you will never quit until the day you get it right."

20. "Can't Back Down" by Demi Lovato & Camp Rock 2 Cast

Despite this being a Disney Channel song made for preteens, the message of the song still holds true. It's about not backing down when everyone around you is saying you should. In real life, we shouldn't just give up when presented with circumstances that may seem too challenging to take on. Take that obstacle and turn it into something that will mirror success.

"We can't back down, there's too much at stake. This is serious, don't walk away."

21. "When We Stand Together" by Nickelback

There is always hope to reconcile relationships that have burned way too fast. This song is about undoing all of the conflicts around us and working together to achieve peace. Peace can make the world go-'round and bring love as well as hope to every single person we encounter in our lives. It's always good to lead with love.

"We must stand together… There's no giving in. Hey, yeah, yeah, hey, yeah. A hand in hand forever… That's when we all win."

22. "Firework" by Katy Perry

This song is about not letting anyone dim your light and bring you down. It's about the process of fighting and making sure that you are always letting your true self show. It's an empowering message about not letting anyone have any power over you, and being the only person in charge of your own life.

"Baby, you're a firework / Come on, let your colors burst."

23. "Stronger (What Doesn't Kil You" by Kelly Clarkson

This song is a great motivator when you need to remember that you are strong inside and out. The lyrics encourage us to remain optimistic and confident in our individual abilities. It's a reminder that we are all worthy of fighting for whatever we believe in and making sure that we live each day with hope and resilience.

"Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone / What doesn't kill you makes a fighter."

24. "Titanium" by David Guetta ft. Sia

The message of this song is to be strong even when the world is throwing its worse at you. It's about not letting the bad things get to you and standing strong so you don't fall. It's an anthem all about remaining at your best, even when all you want to do is give up.

"You shoot me down, but I won't fall / I am titanium."

25. "Shake It Out" by Florence + The Machine

'Shake It Out' is all about shaking off the difficult emotional journey that life may throw at us. It's about letting things go and realizing that you are stronger than you think you are, and tapping into that strength in the face of hardships.

"And it's hard to dance with a devil on your back / So shake him off."

26. "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty

This song is for any struggle, and embarking on your resolve. It's a powerful anthem that showcases impactful and direct lyrics. Not backing down even when everything seems like it is against you, but instead powering through and coming back out on top.

"No, I’ll stand my ground, won’t be turned around / And I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down."

27. "Reach Out and Touch Somebody's Hand" by Diana Ross

From the queen herself, this song is about coming together as people. It's a message for universal togetherness, by bringing peace and hope for others. It's a song with heavy gospel influence, with a powerful message of overall love attached to it.

"Reach out and touch somebody’s hand / Make this world a better place if you can."

28. "Right Now" by Van Halen

This song is filled with socially conscious messages and is unlike any of Van Halen's other playful songs. It's about living for the moment and reflecting on being present in the now. Taking one day at a time and not letting the small things bring you down and stress you out.

"The more things you get, the more you want / Just trade in one for the other."

29. "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra

This song's message is just a metaphor for overcoming all of your troubles and finding that light within the darkness. It's about moving forward in times of hardships and coming out of the difficult times a stronger person than you were before.

"Hey there Mr. Blue, we’re so pleased to be with you / Look around see what you do, everybody smiles at you."

30. "One Love" by Bob Marley

Bob Marley's classic song was written during a tumultuous time in Jamaican history, where Marley was born. It's a message that is all about strength, and finding unity within yourself and with others. Coming together in harmony to fight hardships and never give up.

"One love, one heart, let’s get together and feel alright."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.