5 Zodiac Signs With The Sweetest Horoscopes On May 17

When things go left, lean to the left to find the genius solution to your problems! That's the quirky message for Friday, May 17, 2024. In metaphysics, the word “left” is a metaphor for something different or novel; anything that pushes boundaries and gets us out of the box. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. Namely, Taurus, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to think laterally, too!

With the Taurus Stellium of Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Sun standing out as the cosmic benefactor of this day, we are urged to ground our thoughts and visions to make our dreams come true through practical means. It may require patience and the investment of many years and much effort, but you will thank yourself in the end for embarking upon such a monumental journey for your personal growth.

Mars in Aries conjunct North Node adds weight to this message by reminding us that our life purpose may suddenly make itself known to us one day after years of confusion and lack of clarity. When that day comes upon you — and when those adventures call your name — will you have the courage to go beyond what you know and achieve more?

Journal your thoughts and feelings on this subject. Sometimes, the only thing stopping us may be voices in our head that don't even belong to our soul! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 17, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 17, 2024:

1. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to be with: Aries & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Luxury and relaxation

Best time of the day: 7 pm / 11 pm

Taurus, the energy on Friday urges you to be brave and lean into the relationships that bring you joy and fulfillment, whether that's at work, home, or elsewhere. Beautiful things emerge when we are surrounded by those who love us, even if they don't have any direct input in our private projects.

Also, now's the time to lean into what makes you a Taurus. Dress as you want to dress, buy things that make you happy, and decorate your home to your heart's content. Luxury means different things to different people. What does it mean to you?

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to be with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: getting things organized

Best time of the day: 2 pm / 7 pm

Virgo, you are urged on Friday to not allow perfectionism to get the best of you. The cosmic forces have got your back and are fully supportive of your growth. So trust the process and yourself. As long as you focus on the outcome you wish, the changing landscape on the way to it will help you adapt and transform.

You are also encouraged to strike the right balance between your routines, responsibilities, alone time and self-care. It will help you keep surprising yourself and any naysayer who doubts your capabilities.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to be with: Capricorn & Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: developing your talents

Best time of the day: 3 pm / 9 pm

Cancer, trust your intuition on Friday, especially when you are out and about in social gatherings. It will protect you from negative peer pressure and help you gravitate towards the right kind of people who will be good for your soul. Karma has got your back!

You are also encouraged to sing from your heart on this day, even if you think you are a terrible singer. The act will set you free and bring up deep insights from your subconscious. Note down what you receive so you can ponder upon it later.

4. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to be with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: fitness in fun ways

Best time of the day: 3 am / 3 pm

Capricorn, some days are good for working hard and expending sweat, blood, and tears, while other days are better spent on rest and relaxation. The energy on Friday is the latter, so don't do too much. It will be easier for you to seize your cosmic blessings of the day if you stay in receptive mode and remain easygoing.

You are also encouraged to dance to your heart's content, whether at home, in a club, or at a friend's party. Let your body speak to you and bring your soul peace. Good surprises await on this path!

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to be with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 3 am/3 pm

Pisces, the energy on Friday has a mysterious quality to it for you. It will feel just like any other day and may even feel highly insignificant or boring to some of you. Something is going on behind the scenes to help you on the path forward. That's your cosmic gift of the day.

You are also encouraged to dance, and let your body loose. It will heighten your intuitive gifts, especially clairsentience and claircognizance. The insights you receive after a good dance session, whether in the company of others or alone, will surprise you.

