5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On May 16, When Pallas Enters Scorpio

Go where the wind blows, or go where your heart takes you. That's the poignant message for Thursday, May 16, 2024. Which path will you choose? Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. The rest are urged to follow their heart, too!

Firstly, an important astrological transit is happening on May 16 — Pallas Retrograde will move out of Sagittarius and transit backward into Scorpio. This marks the beginning of a subtle period for the collective where our deepest, most hidden or taboo desires will suddenly become known through our daily lives. All in the quest to define who we are within and why those parts must stay hidden or whether they must finally be allowed out into the open.

Moon in Virgo reminds us that what may seem perfect to one may be imperfect to another. So, the desires hiding within you may be a sign you haven't found the right soul tribe yet. Or maybe there are matters in your subconscious that must be addressed to find peace and closure.

You are also encouraged to be mindful of your emotions as the day progresses. Moon's relationship with Lilith Retrograde in Virgo will slowly bring out contrarian feelings or thoughts, raising the question of love and your life purpose. Choose the path that resonates with you. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 16, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the beautiful horoscopes on May 16:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to be with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Play

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, be patient on Thursday. You are close to hitting a major milestone or crossing the finish line concerning a minor goal. Patience will help you do this with confidence and strength. After all, if you can do something with style, why do it the wrong way?

Also, make time for fun and games on this day. It's a counterintuitive way to stay patient, especially if it allows you to spend quality time with your loved ones. Bonus points if you can gather everyone together for an impromptu party!

2. Libra

Best zodiac sign to be with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Friendships

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Libra, you are a beautiful soul. Never doubt that. Thursday's energy urges you to lean into self-care and let go of harmful beliefs that hurt your self-esteem and self-respect. A beautiful glow-up awaits those who choose this path.

You are also encouraged to be more careful of who you let into your inner circle. If we are the average of the people we surround ourselves with, then choose people who support the best in us instead of those who try to bring out the worst in us. The former is your soul tribe.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign to be with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Love

Best time of the day: 2 pm / 10 pm

Leo, the energy on Thursday has a gentle quality for you. Yet, it's the kind of gentleness that stands firmly by the soul's true path. Lean into it and be patient. The right time will come eventually. You may not know this, but a lot is happening behind the scenes for you that will bring you exactly what you want.

You are also encouraged to lean into love on this day. Whether it's romantic love between partners or platonic love between friends, family, or even found family, let love be your guide, and bring joy to your soul.

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to be with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Personal rules

Best time of the day: 2 pm / 9 pm

Sagittarius, the energy on Thursday is really strong for you. After all, Thursday is ruled by Jupiter, the planetary ruler of Sagittarius. Under its influence, you will experience only the good and blessed. So don't be surprised if opportunities and new people come your way that are larger-than-life than usual.

You are encouraged to be your true self as you engage with this energy. It will multiply your blessings and ensure that you are surrounded by only those who truly resonate with you and your chosen path. Greatness will eventually emerge from this crucible.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to be with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: creativity

Best time of the day: 8 am / 8 pm

Pisces, you may be primarily ruled by Neptune, but your secondary ruler is Jupiter. Since Thursday is Jupiter's day, don't be surprised by your good luck on this day. You are encouraged to put your best foot forward and style yourself exactly as you please before you step out of your home. You will attract only the best of the best when you do this.

Those of you who are creatively bent are also encouraged to spend time on creative crafts, whether you do it yourself or appreciate the art created by others. A trip to an art gallery or museum is exactly what your soul needs.

