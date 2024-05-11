3 Zodiac Signs Who Ended A Relationship And Are Happier Single On May 12

If we are at the place where we've just broken up with someone and that wave of relief has just come over us, then we know that 'time' has done its job. They say that time heals all wounds, and while breaking up is pretty damaging, it can also be what sets us free. If we are finally free from the person driving us out of our minds, we might think of Sunday, May 12, as our day of liberation, as this is the day we finally feel 'happy' about breaking up.

Advertisement

We've got this interesting Moon/Uranus alignment going on, and three zodiac signs feel very much 'over' the conflicted emotional state that comes with breaking up with someone we once cared for. It's the 'click' moment that takes place at this time, which sends us over the edge in all the right ways. We are happy to have made it this far, as this breakup really took a lot out of us.

While it's scary to think that now we're here, all alone, with a big, bold world out there waiting for us, we are also much more courageous now; we can do this. The 'great unknown' is not so terrifying, and because of this Moon/Uranus transit, we might even find ourselves taking to it; we like it. We like the idea that we are free to explore, express, and just be ourselves without the pull of an ex-partner on our minds.

Advertisement

3 Signs Who Ended A Relationship And Are Happier Single On May 12

1. Virgo

artist4love | Canva Pro

You really didn't know this was going to happen, mainly because you didn't ever think you'd break up with the person you were madly in love with, and yet, here you are, and it's Sunday, May 12, and what are you looking at? Relief. Who knew? And yet, this is what you feel, knowing that you and that person are finally apart. You didn't see this coming, but as it came and went, you became stronger and wiser because of it.

During this Moon/Uranus transit, you'll see that you're a lot stronger than even YOU knew, and you think of yourself as a superpower at times, which you are in your way. It's as if the ice has finally been broken; the news is out. The relationship is officially over, and while it's been over for a while, you can now feel the freedom of knowing it to be true and real.

Advertisement

While you didn't want it to come to this, it has, and you have accepted it. This breakup puts you in the position of taking care of yourself, which you can do surprisingly well. The more you take care of yourself, the more you realize that you aren't reliant on others to do things for you. You are relieved of the burden of this relationship, and for the first time in a while, you feel great about it.

2. Gemini

artist4love | Canva Pro

Advertisement

There are times when you wonder to yourself why you ever got into the relationship you just came out of, simply because you don't recall asking for this kind of thing, and yet, you got to experience the highs and lows of romance all the way to the bitter end. Now that it's over, you feel as though you can return to being yourself again, which makes you feel a bit tickled.

Sunday, May 12, brings you a Moon/Uranus alignment that will help you understand that you had to go through what you just went through in order to get to the place you're at right now. So, everything has a purpose, it seems, and while you feel put out by all of it at times, you're starting to see that you're a better person now than you used to be, thanks to this breakup.

And so, in this way, you feel happy. Received. Free. This is your natural state of being, Gemini, and while you have always admired the 'idea' of being in a committed relationship, you feel it's best to back off for a while to regroup. All of this is good and right for you. You feel liberated and finally...happy. Being on your own does you a good turn, and this will continue for a while.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

artist4love | Canva Pro

When you fell in love, you felt as though this was 'the one,' the person with whom you'd share your life with. Your relationship was so good, until it wasn't, and then, all you saw was distress and hardship. Things didn't work out as you imagined them to be, and that took a toll on your heart and your trust. When you finally ended the relationship, you felt sad...but not defeated.

This Sunday, May 12 brings you a Moon/Uranus event and what this means is that this is where you cross over and experience the flip side of this break up experience. Yes, of course, the early days were filled with heartbreak and pain, but now? Well, now things are starting to look very...open for you, Scorpio. Your heart is healed, your mind is unburdened and well, come to think of it, this makes you very happy.

Advertisement

The moment came, which gave you the knowledge that you really and truly ARE over this particular romance. It happens. We don't think it's ever possible, but it most definitely is, and on May 12, you'll get to experience that 'click moment' for yourself. It's irrevocable. There's no going back. You paid your dues, and now you are free to fly Scorpio. This is where you get to know, for sure, that breaking up was indeed, the best thing you could do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

