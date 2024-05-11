3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer A Casual Relationship On May 12

It's May. It's gorgeous out, and someone here is free. Free, as in single and possibly looking for companionship. But there's something in the air that feels kind of...non-commital. Do we really want to get into a full-on relationship, though? Interestingly, on Sunday, May 12, 2024, during the Venus/Moon transit above, three single zodiac signs here will know what they want ... and it won't have anything to do with commitment.

We want a fling. Something casual, sweet, tender, easy going and without promise. That's not to say we couldn't go with the flow and get involved ... at a later date, but as of right now, we really don't want to take all that on. Relationships take work, and that's probably the point of wanting a fling. We don't want to work. We want to play.

Of course, we're conscious of the idea that playtime sometimes leads to more, and we're open to that, too. But, in our minds, right now, we are going to start this one out slowly. No promises, no 'let's see what the future holds in store for us,' and no romantic ties that bind us to the person we get temporarily involved with. Who knows where this will lead? What these three zodiac signs know, however, is that it all has to start with a fling. Fling first, tomorrow the world.

3 zodiac signs who want a fling on May 12:

1. Aries

brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

You are a person of fire and desire, and there are times in your life when you crave the companionship of someone on the same plane as you are. You may find that this Sunday brings out this side of you and that, if you are honest with yourself, you want to spend time with someone in a romantic situation, but you don't want to have to sign on for life. You want a fling; it may happen, or the feeling may fade.

Either way, on May 12, during the precocious Venus/Moon line-up, you'll feel amorous and interested. You have someone on your mind, and since a flirtation has already started, you might want to see what could happen if you follow through with those flirty words. They said something you can't get out of your mind, and you're thinking about how to respond. Hmm, the plot thickens.

So, why wouldn't you go for it if you are in the mood for a fling? With Venus egging you on, you may find that you'll follow your heart all the way into the arms of the person who calls to you at this time. Perhaps this will blossom into a romance or be a fun and memorable fling. All in all, you're in control here, which pleases you.

2. Cancer

brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

You've just gotten over a long, long relationship, and while you're not really fully over it, you're still a bit lonely. Being that you ARE single, you might as well take your sweet time getting back into the whole love-and-romance gig. You know one thing for sure: On Sunday, May 12, you last want a relationship. You want companionship, attention, sweet nothings spoken into your ear. but a relationship? Nah...not yet.

What you want is a fling. You want to know what it's like to be with someone other than the person you've just ended a relationship with. You want to know if you still have it that spark, that flirty side that always makes things feel magical. During this Venus transit, you'll see that, my oh my, Cancer ... you really do still have what it takes. No worries there.

You're also feeling as though the weather has something to do with it, as well. You'd be right, but it's not just the Earthly weather is the cosmic weather that you feeling ... fling-ish. You feel as though the timing is right, and that's correct. This is a very good time to spread your wings and try something new, so why not make it a person you can have fun with? This is what you will decide to do this Sunday.

3. Capricorn

brunassaraiva | Canva Pro

The number one reason you're going to opt for a fling over a romantic commitment is that, during this Venus/Moon event, you're going to realize that right now...love isn't what you want. You know all about love and commitment, and you've also seen what has been taken out of you. You may be just coming out of a relationship that went sour, and you don't want a repeat performance, or you're just simply into the physical aspect of love; you want a fling.

And you will have a fling because what Capricorn wants, Capricorn gets. That's the beauty of being you. You are forthright and decisive. You've spent a lot of time in relationships that really drained you, and while you will more than likely go for another round of love and commitment, you won't be doing that this Sunday.

You now want to spend your time as a free bird, lost in paradise. You have so many things on your mind that adding in a serious romance would be too much. Hey, it happens, and you can testify to that. You need your mind to focus on what needs to take place next, in business, in health, but romantically...you need your freedom. May 12 lets you know you're in the mood for a fling, not a commitment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.