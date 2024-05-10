5 Zodiac Signs With The Sweetest Weekly Horoscopes From May 13 - 19

The energy this week, between May 13 - 19, 2024, has a sweet and romantic quality to it. Let your heart take the reins and show you the wonders of the world! Don't fall into the trap of thinking you are boring. Whoever told you they never took the time to get to know you better. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes this week — namely, Aries, Pisces, Sagittarius, Cancer, and Leo. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to find their happiness and lean into joy too!

We have quite a few astrological transits happening this week, especially on May 15 when Ceres goes retrograde in Capricorn and Mercury enters Taurus.

Then, on May 16 (the very next day), Pallas Retrograde will move out of Sagittarius and enter Scorpio. So be prepared for an action-packed middle of the week (at least energetically) as the collective shifts deeper into retrograde season. We have Pluto Retrograde raging on, too.

With all these retrogrades, if you choose to focus on your internal well-being and what makes you who you are, you will emerge out of the retrograde (eventually) with a stronger understanding of yourself and an unshakeable spirit. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the sweetest weekly horoscopes starting May 13:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Cancer & Other Aries

Best area to focus on: DIY projects or crafting

Aries, the energy in the first half of this week is all about recognizing the places where you are wounded or have some trigger-happy fears. Working through them and finding closure or release will unblock you from the next phase of your journey. Therapy can help with this, but so can journaling and introspection. Just remember: you have the cosmic forces on your side, even if this challenge feels tough.

If you can do the above, the second half of the week will offer extraordinary results and good surprises. No one will be able to stop you. Just make sure to keep your secrets close to your chest until the journey is over.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Leo & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Journal writing and manifestation techniques

Pisces, the first half of this week is all about introspection for you. If you lean into this, your intuition will reveal some fascinating insights. For some, what you learn will help you in the next leg of your journey and win despite all the obstacles in your way. You have karma on your side!

The second half of the week promises to be more relaxing and beautiful. Engage with your loved ones and spend quality time with those who bring you peace and tranquility. Your heightened intuition (for this week) will continue to bring you deep insights while you are at it.

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Self-care and quality personal time

Sagittarius, trust yourself and move forward with strength. The first half of this week is all about shining bright for you and seizing your destiny. Don't let the naysayers drag you down. You have the cosmic forces supporting you and will win if you trust yourself and your abilities. Self-sabotage is not allowed!

The second half of the week will be somewhat different with a more relaxed pace. You are encouraged to go into introvert mode, just focus on self-care and have fun. Everything else will fall into place even as you do this.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Friendships and removing bad influences

Cancer, the energy in the first half of the week for you is truly beautiful! Lean into your core self, stand by your convictions as well as your chosen way of life. There's diversity in the world, and you are as much a part of it as anyone else. As long as you remember this, you will continue to benefit from the cosmic blessings that are here for you.

The second half of the week is a little up in the air for now. The messages of the first half stand. Let your intuition guide your steps and don't ignore any red flags that you notice in your vicinity. You are stronger and more capable than you realize.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Creating a success plan

Leo, the energy this week is sweet and delightful for you. The first half will bring you many opportunities for celebration. That includes new friends! As long as you stay true to yourself and don't compromise on your creative vision or lifestyle, you will be fine. The cosmic forces are firmly supporting your growth and success.

The second half of the week will be more relaxed and tranquil. Use this time for self-care, and don't be surprised if you experience a glow-up. For some, this includes purging old wounds from within you, whether through therapy, journaling, or other practices, so you can move into the future with strength and lightness.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.