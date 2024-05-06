5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 7, 2024

What would you do if you could do anything in the world? Would you be an astronaut or choose the ability to talk to fishes? The energy on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, urges us to think big and let our dreams be big. Fear has no place in this beautiful lightness, so let it go.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence – namely, Aquarius, Pisces, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aries. But the rest of the signs stand to benefit from the New Moon's energy too!

Advertisement

Speaking of the new moon, we have a New Moon in Taurus on May 7. So all earthly and materialistic desires can now be manifested. Whether that's a physical glow-up, buying a home for your family, setting up a side business, or even volunteering to plant more trees in the neighborhood, all wishes of the earthly kind will receive a boost.

Jupiter conjunct Uranus, Moon, and Sun in Taurus adds more weight to this message by creating a powerful stellium in the zodiac sign of abundance, beauty, and earthly delights. Any endeavor begun now will be imbued with the spirit of good fortune, out-of-the-box ideas, excellent drive, and an engaged heart. Where will you channel this energy in your life?

Advertisement

If you are not sure, journal your thoughts and feelings so you know your true priorities apart from the wishes and desires of people around you. The answer will become clear at once. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 7, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 7, 2024:

1. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Drawing the line on personal values

Best time of the day: 9 am/pm

Aquarius, the energy on Tuesday is perfect for building something in your life or continuing to do the groundwork on whatever it is that you are focused on. This message is especially indicated for your love life, so build your nest with the right partner.

Advertisement

You are also urged to recognize what your true personal values are – the ones you won't let go of for anything in the world. Pluto Retrograde will throw many challenges at you to test your resolve. If you stay true, it will finally give you the gifts that are due to you.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Spirituality

Best time of the day: 2 am

Pisces, the energy on Tuesday has an easy and relaxed feel to it for you. Don't work yourself to the bone. Instead, use this time to rejuvenate your soul and go through your chores and responsibilities at a more relaxed pace. Your cosmic gifts will come to you when you do this.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to think about your personal relationship with spirituality. Journaling and introspection can definitely help with this because knowing the answer will be useful in the next leg of your journey.

3. Libra

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Libras

Best area to focus on: Dancing and/or entertaining

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Libra, the world is your oyster if you believe it is. Don't doubt yourself or your abilities. The cosmic forces are firmly backing you up at this time and will help you conquer it all. But if you self-sabotage, no one can do anything.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to dance more and lean into entertainment and jokes. It will set your soul free and help you understand the myriad perspectives of the myriad people in the world.

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 8 am

Your inner strength will be obvious to everyone on Tuesday, Sagittarius. You are a powerhouse. Don't you know that? Lean into this core of steel and nothing can stop you. You have the cosmic forces firmly backing you up.

You also get a free slate today from the universe to do exactly as you please. So don't allow anyone to steal this time away from you. Let it be your gift to yourself so you can take care of your personal needs.

Advertisement

5. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Soft-speaking skills

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aries, let the new moon on May 7 help you discover unknown facets of yourself. Let it bring you adventures and guide you to them as well. That's your cosmic gift. Follow the white rabbit and you will find the entrance to Wonderland. (Metaphorical, of course!)

You are also encouraged to speak more softly and with the intent to build relationships instead of telling people what you think and feel. To hear and to be heard are two halves of a good conversation. Try to lean into this and you will discover something intriguing.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.