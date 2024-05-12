3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & End A Relationship Before May 19

Nobody wants their love affair to end, but sometimes, you just 'gotta do what you gotta do.' During the week of May 13 - 19, 2024, three zodiac signs will feel as though there is no alternative to breaking up. We may have tried very hard to keep this thing together, but it's hard to beat transits like the Moon trine Mars or the Moon square Venus when they're in town. These transits place power behind the 'make or break' concept.

For three zodiac signs, 'break' seems to be the direction this romantic relationship takes. With transits like Mercury square Pluto and Moon trine Pluto, we might not have enough patience left in us to do anything other than argue our way out of it. Moon opposite Mars seals the deal at the end of the week, and whether we're feeling good about our actions or not, we will be breaking it off with our partners.

While we'd all like to think that breakups 'can' be amicable, the reality is that there's usually a hard edge to the early stages of a breakup.

That's what creates the tension and the nerve. While we still do have a Libra Moon to help us weigh and balance our emotions, the chances that we'll topple the house of cards is pretty much a given for these three zodiac signs.

3 zodiac signs who fall out of love & end a relationship before May 19

1. Aries

Aries, you must make a big decision. You know you don't want to have to be the one to 'bring it up,' but things between you and your romantic partner haven't been going that well. You need to talk about what's next. You might feel very frustrated during this time as you aren't sure there is a solution other than the one that has you breaking up with them.

This week brings you the transits of Mercury square Pluto and Moon trine Pluto. You'll find you don't like the sound of 'let's try once again.' You feel you've tried 'once again' so many times that all you're doing now is rehashing an old, dead scenario. You did want to be there for your partner, but they seem to have left the stage emotionally. They 'phone in' their desire to stay together but don't back it up with action.

So, this could be the 'end times' for the relationship, Aries. You love being in a committed relationship—in fact, you rarely go without one. However, you're going to want to consider letting this one go. When things don't work out, you'd rather do that which is possible rather than spend more time trying to unfold the impossible.

2. Leo

Moon trine Mars comes around this week to remind you of what you had with your romantic partner, and this memory jog is exactly what makes you feel sad about what this relationship has turned into. You were this hot-hot-hot couple, and now you're not-not-not anything much, and both of you feel the drain. You may see the final residual love go down that drain.

It's OK. There's nothing to worry about, Leo. While it's not the most welcome idea in the world, you still have your entire life to look forward to. That's not to say you're jumping up and down for joy over the prospects of breaking up, but when you get real with that, though, the truth is that this was well on its way to manifesting. It's just taken its time getting here, and well, this week, prepare the red carpet for you.

The Libra Moon keeps you on an even keel. It comes in handy and does a very good number on your head, Leo. You will see this ending as a positive and productive move. What will make you feel good about what's to take place is that you can tell that your partner is OK with it, too. They aren't happy about it, but they know when a thing must be done, and this thing must be done.

3. Aquarius

What you thought might happen is definitely on its way to becoming real. That is, of course, the demise of a certain romantic relationship that has not only tried your patience to the umpteenth degree, but it's made a fool out of you. In recognizing this, you feel the need to end it. The interesting thing is, now that you think of it, you aren't even sure if you ever actually 'loved' this person.

They were there, and they were your friends. In your way, you loved each other, but that love seemed to be dependent on a common interest. Now, you see that both of you have dissolved that interest, as that's just how life is. Sometimes, you're into it, and sometimes, you're not. Since you both now have nothing in common, you feel as though there's nothing left to pursue.

Hey, you're just being honest with yourself, Aquarius, and that's a good thing. What you don't want to do is waste time. You feel you've done a whole lot of that already. While this isn't the most comfortable of situations, you will utilize the power that comes from the Libra Moon to help you direct your message: you want out of this relationship. Once it's out in the air, the only thing left is seeing it through. Good luck and happy travels to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.