5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On May 2, 2024

The word “pride” can mean a lot of things. The energy on Thursday, May 2, 2024, is all about recognizing what you should be proud of and where you shouldn't pay the naysayers any mind if they say you have too much pride. After all, good self-respect and setting boundaries are often vilified by those who think it's inconvenient for their plots and plans.

Besides, no one can deny that one should be proud of the achievements they gained through their blood, sweat, and tears. Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they ponder on this on Thursday. Namely, Sagittarius, Leo, Cancer, Taurus, and Aries. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to not sabotage themselves either!

We have a major astrological transit occurring on May 2 — Pluto will go retrograde in Aquarius — and this transit will last us until October 11. That means anything that was brushed under the rug will now come back to the surface to be dealt with. This can be old wounds, exes who just don't take the hint, and also your frailties that you were trying to hide from.

The end result will be positive though if you deal with what's important with heart. Working with a therapist is highly recommended for this time period, especially if you have been thinking of alternative treatment modalities like hypnosis to unearth childhood memories or even problems rooted in past lives.

Sun and Moon in Taurus are highlighted as the benefactors of this day too. So despite the Plutonian undercurrents, as long as you ground yourself and remain mindful, you will find a way through to the other side and emerge victorious. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 2, 2024.

3 zodiac signs feel good about their horoscopes on May 2

1. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Sagittarius, know your worth, and don't settle for less. This is specifically your message for Thursday because some of you have bigoted individuals in your vicinity who may believe that certain professions, mannerisms, outfit styles, personal grooming, and so on are only for certain people and not for others. Be yourself, and forget the rest.

You are also encouraged to make time for self-care today, whatever that might mean to you. If that's watching TV by yourself and not entertaining anyone, do that. If that's gathering your friends for a beer and just chilling together, do that too.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Personal style

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Leo, no one can dull your shine, no matter how hard they try. That's your cosmic gift for Thursday. So don't worry about the opinions of naysayers and those who are not part of your soul tribe. Shine bright, and let your skills speak for themselves. You've got this!

If you feel called to, now's the perfect time to update your wardrobe or refresh it with new pieces. This includes copying an outfit you saw in a movie or TV drama because it looked absolutely fab to you. That won't make you a copycat since everyone grows their style that way.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Divination and meditation

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Cancer, sometimes it's not enough to keep the peace if it causes damage to your or your loved ones' lives. That's your message for Thursday. Let your courageous side take the reins, and move forward with conviction. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Some of you will also feel an increased sensitivity in your psychic or intuitive abilities at this time. Pay attention to what you observe and the insights you randomly gather. Noting them in a journal or a notes app can help you figure it out later.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

Taurus, abundance is all around you if only you choose to believe. That's your cosmic gift for Thursday. So open your heart, take a chance on yourself, and embark on that journey you have been dying to set off on. Obstacles will be removed if only you dare to do what your soul calls you to do.

You are also encouraged to not allow anyone to hold you back. Those who love you will never try to keep you small just because they are addicted to your presence or the bodily comforts you share. Wear a Clear Quartz pendant to bring you clarity.

5. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Games of dice

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Important decisions lie ahead of you, Aries. This will have a pivotal impact on the path forward. On Thursday, you will either have to make this decision or find yourself on the path towards doing what needs to be done. Trust your instincts, and know what you truly want. That will guide you away from what's not for you and towards what's for you.

Weirdly enough, you are also urged to make time for casual board games (involving dice) on this day. Whether you play with family or friends, the experience will subtly show you what it means when you metaphorically roll the dice in life too. Prepare for intrigue and excitement!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.