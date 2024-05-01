3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Relationship Challenges & Experience Luck In Love On May 2

It's May 2, 2024, and that distant little planet, Pluto, has gone into retrograde. What does this mean for us? Well, this is when the universe tells us to slow down. We may have it in our minds that it's now May, and we want to seal the deal on something or start something new. Ironically, Pluto retrograde has us winding down. The good part is that for three zodiac signs, this is exactly what we need.

Thursday, we find ourselves surprisingly lucky in love, and why? Because we slowed ourselves down. We didn't do that one thing we wanted to do, and only in retrospect can we see that by refraining, we put ourselves in a much better position. On Thursday, we understand that discretion is the way to do it, and we will see how this plays out very positively in our love lives.

During the Pluto retrograde, we might not notice too much. However, if, for some reason, something stands in our way and prevents us from achieving some new change in our lives, we have to understand that this is meant to be. This is a great day to relax and give it up to the universe, knowing that all will work out beautifully if we trust in the cosmic forces. Love is definitely in the air on Thursday.

3 zodiac signs overcome relationship challenges and experience luck in love on May 2

1. Taurus

Pluto retrograde has you coming to understand the entire reason for slowing down during this time. You'll see that this Thursday is all about pacing yourself and accepting what you can or cannot do. This spills over into your understanding of love and romance. There have been many changes needed in this relationship, and had you not put aside the time to figure it all out, you wouldn't be in a very good position.

Pluto is a powerful transit when it wants to be. While you are usually one to flow very well with this kind of energy, you'll find that this planet's retrograde pulls on you in all the right ways. You needed this time, and you will make it work for you. You want your relationship to recover from whatever the two of you have recently gone through, and you'll see that Thursday is when it all starts making sense.

You can take the day and use it as a barometer for days to come. This is the time when you realize just what this person means to you and how nothing comes easy. That's OK. If you can work with that knowledge, then you've got it made in the shade, Taurus. Hey, this is Taurus season, and during Pluto retrograde, you can only see the good in it. And good for you; you worked hard at this.

2. Leo

You've got so much going for you during this brand-new month that you can't wait to sink your teeth into it. May 2 has you already in the groove, and even though Pluto has gone retrograde, you will find a way to make it work for you. It's time to hold back rather than give it all. While that does not sound ideal, trust in the universe is.

Thursday, you either take your partner up on their wacky idea or turn them down for reasons that make perfect sense. You'll opt for the latter because something will go wrong if you follow their dreams and scheme. Your sixth sense tells you to back away and proceed later.

With this insight, Leo, you'd be one hundred percent on the money. May 2 is all about working with that retrograde energy because if you make decisions in haste, you'll mess something up. You know this, and it will be up to you to convince your partner. Fear not; they're already on your side. This is a piece of cake, Leo.

3. Scorpio

May 2 feels lucky and special because it brings you Pluto retrograde. You'll want to go at your own pace and not force anything. While this may be a humbling experience, you want that kind of humility as you've seen that you have gotten yourself into all kinds of trouble when you've acted precipitously. You have discretion this Thursday, which will work in your romantic world.

This retrograde is a lucky one. It reminds us to smell the roses. You look at what you've got and appreciate it all, including your romantic partner. There have been times when you hardly noticed they were there, and guess what? They noticed that. However, Thursday changes all that, and you will see life from the brighter side.

Here's a transit that you can work with, Scorpio, and you'll feel it in your bones. You feel relaxed, as if the pressure is finally off, and you're the one who sets yourself free from it. You've come to appreciate things as they are, and you aren't in any hurry to race them along. This is why Thursday brings you such a great day for love and romance: You're there for it — all of it. Timing is the key here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.