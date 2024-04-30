3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Challenges & Let Go Of Worry Starting May 1, 2024

It's the first day of May, so we want to get off on the right foot. Wednesday may have us feeling a little too 'alert' about how we're going to start things off. It's one of those days when our intentions are so good, but our nervousness beats it out and takes over, and we end up putting ourselves in harm's way for reasons we don't even know. We have the Half Moon in Aquarius, and while a transit like this doesn't automatically make for shaky ground in our quest for 'all things good' we think too much and lead ourselves astray. That 'nervousness' plays out as conflict and confrontation ... the very thing we wanted to avoid.

May 1 delivers hope and a warning: Go for it, but don't think too hard about it. Here we have one of those typical days when we get in our own way, simply because we can't stop questioning what's happening. We fear taking risks during this Aquarius lunation, and while we know we'll eventually get it right, Wednesday may show us that 'getting it right' really means letting go.

3 zodiac signs overcome challenges and let go of worry by the end of the day on May 1, 2024:

1. Gemini

You've spent a lifetime getting yourself into conflicting situations only to regret you ever got involved in the first place. You're going to recognize, just in time, that you've done it again, and the great part is that those life lessons will kick in and help you to move away from the conflict that begs you to join in and wallow in it.

You're just not up for this kind of negative energy this Wednesday, and you'll find that you really have a limit on how much you can take. This Aquarius transit has you remembering who you once were and what you feel you will lose completely if you don't do something about it soon. This transit will also help you avoid the conflict that drags you down.

The Bright Side: You will start a fresh new way of doing things, as you feel the rush of May coming on and want it to go well for you. Because it is the first day of the month and your Gemini birthday season is coming up soon, you really want to approach life with a positive attitude. The days of getting yourself into a bind are over; it's time to make a fresh new start.

2. Cancer

What you need to watch out for this Wednesday is the idea of jumping in too quickly, which basically means you need to hold off on making any rash decisions, especially where friends are concerned. May 1 comes with its ups and downs, and if you don't play your cards right, your temper or your impulsiveness might get the best of you, and you may end up ruining a friendship because of it.

You've got this Half Moon in Aquarius transit hovering over you, and it might have you wanting to get things done now, now, now and 'things' might not be ready for you at this moment. How this pertains to friends is all about expectation; you expect a certain person in your life to be and act a certain way, and when they don't, you take them to task for it, which could backfire on you.

The Bright Side: Because it's an Aquarius transit, your actions at this time will be perceived as helpful rather than as offensive and oppressive. You lucked out here, Cancer, because it seems that that one friend of yours is a whole lot more gracious than you gave them credit for. You'd be best off to back away from conflict during this time. If you can simply work with your friend on this, you'll find it's just another day. All will be well, Cancer.

3. Aquarius

The one thing that gets on your nerves during the Half Moon in Aquarius is that you feel lonely, and you don't like loneliness. You often try to convince yourself that the life you're living is exactly as you want it to be. However, on Wednesday, May 1, you might get into that trap of comparing yourself to others, and that's never a good road to take.

Being an Aquarius, you are used to doing things your way, and one of the things that makes you feel so strong about being yourself in your own unique way is that you are rarely challenged by others. If someone in your life criticizes you this Wednesday, you may find yourself on the defensive. You'll realize how nothing changes: They are only saying what they think, which has nothing to do with you.

The Bright Side: Part of being an Aquarius is your rapid ability to snap back and go about your business, your way. This is a gift. That you can hear adverse talk and stay strong is a rare thing, and you will apply this gift-like talent on Wednesday. You will remain true to yourself, and if someone out there has a problem with it, then that really is 'their' problem. To thine own self be true — it's practically an Aquarius anthem.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.