We've got so much going on for us in so many different and positive ways. With the help of this day's transit, Moon trine Mercury, we might as well consider ourselves to be the 'winner of the day.' April 27 is going to bring with it such a good vibe that we won't be able to deny the fact that we feel like winners. When it comes to love, romance, and all that good stuff, we're going to take our great attitudes all the way home.

During this very special transit, Moon trine Mercury, we are able to speak our minds and come across as slick and finessed. We will also be able to show our partners that everything we say is backed by truth and our very deep love for the person we are speaking with. We get to show how kind we can be today, and our romantic partners may just end up feeling overjoyed by our attention.

So, what three zodiac signs can look forward to this coming Friday is a feeling of freedom. We have no inhibitions when it comes to saying what's on our minds to partners who seem to be very open to whatever it is we wish to share. We will also find that that lack of inhibition is what allows the kindness to flow, as we aren't afraid to hold back because we trust the situation. We trust our partners, and so we are completely able to bear our hearts.

3 zodiac signs whose luck in love improves on April 27

1. Virgo

If there's one thing you are very, very good at, it's reinventing yourself as you've been doing this over and over throughout your life. You will find that the universe favors you in so much as what you put your mind to during this day's transit, Moon trine Mercury, is something that is not only achievable but joyful. Throw your partner in, and you've got it made.

What you have is the undying support of a romantic partner who has seen you go through all of your many changes. While you aren't always sure where you're going to end up, you always know that your partner is there to show you that you can be yourself fully, and they never stop believing in you or your indomitable spirit. You are not always kind to yourself, but during Moon trine Mercury, you'll see that it's not such a bad thing to be.

What brings about feelings of luck and love today lies in the idea that you really are loved. This person who has seen you on your worst and best days is always there for you. With the power of Moon trine Mercury on your side today, you'll find that you are able to thank them for their kindness. We rarely thank our romantic partners for their participation in our lives, and yet, today, you'll be very much in touch with your gratitude towards this lovely person.

2. Libra

Moon trine Mercury puts you right in touch with what you love and appreciate most in this world. Right now, what really makes you happiest is the knowledge that the relationship you are in is the right one. You feel this in your bones, and it translates to both relief and contentment. Mercury sparks your intellect and lets you know that you've made the right choice by allowing this person into your life.

This is a positively charged transit, and it's very hard not to receive the benefits from Moon trine Mercury. In your case, Libra, you're going to see the highlights in the form of affectionate love today. You have tried to convince yourself that you don't really need this kind of affection, but now that you are with someone you love and trust, you can't get enough of the stuff. It feels good to be touched, and you love it.

You'll also notice that you aren't afraid during Moon trine Mercury. Not that you are a fearful person, but this transit delivers noticeable freedom from fear. So much of this has to do with the idea that you really have crossed over into new territory with your romantic partner. This trust thing is so real to you. Now that you're in it and you believe it to your core, you feel nothing but fantastic, and good for you, Libra.

3. Scorpio

Saturday comes as a surprise to you, Scorpio, as you didn't think you'd be having such a good day. Yet, the feeling is beyond good today. It's great, and you have to admit that you were wrong. It's a good kind of mistake-making day, as everything you predicted to be negative turns out to be incredibly positive, and so much of it has to do with love and romance.

It's hard not to go with the Moon trine Mercury flow, and you'll find that it's easy to believe in things like love, romance, and togetherness. If you have recently gone through a breakup, then you might still be raw and on edge, but there's something about Moon trine Mercury that will have you making sense out of it all. You'll find your peace today, and you'll also find new love.

Ironically, this new love comes to you just in time, and what's even more ironic is that you're into it. You may have known heartache, but that's not stopping you now. You'll see that you are open to this new love and that you aren't jaded or calloused by previous experience at all. You want what life has to give you, and during Moon trine Mercury, you'll see that it's very easy to feel good when you decide that feeling good is what you want. You want to feel good, Scorpio, so good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.