3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Peace & Heal From Heartache On April 24

Three zodiac signs find a way to heal from heartache this Wednesday. Coming off of the Full Moon in Scorpio, the Waning Gibbous takes over and shows us that we can no longer ignore what we've recently learned. This set of Scorpio transits gets to us, and while it's been a rough road filled with self-reflection, we can't help but feel as though this healing of ours is taking a long time. We know one thing. The road to healing our hearts implies that we will have to go through a lot before we arrive at the place of peace.

Scorpio's Waning Gibbous has us hitting bottom before we reach the stars, and that's because we have to cover all bases on our way to enlightenment. This means that, for three zodiac signs, April 24 is about shedding our past to make way for our present, and while this could be painful, it might also be what gives us that true hunger for healing. Getting there hurts, but we will know why we put in such great effort once we arrive.

On April 24, we will recognize that we've opened the proverbial Pandora's Box. This means that once we know, we can't go back to not knowing. In this case, what we know is all about whatever caused us pain, even if we are what caused us the pain we feel. The healing that occurs during Scorpio's Waning Gibbous is tremendous, but it comes with a price, and that price is self-knowledge.

3 zodiac signs who find peace and heal from heartache on April 24:

1. Virgo

Once you heal from heartache, there's no stopping you. During Scorpio's Waning Gibbous, you're going to feel as though you've only just started when it comes to releasing some of those demons you've held on to for far too long. You are changing and rapidly, at that. April 24 comes in like a tsunami and makes you feel like you don't know what moderation is.

What all of this means is that you are in the process of transforming your life, and in doing so, you aren't as patient as you'd like to be when it comes to forgiving, forgetting, and just plain moving on. With a Moon in Scorpio, you can't help but feel there is no way you can stick around while making mistakes. You've learned your lesson and want to try your new bag of tricks.

During Scorpio's Waning Gibbous on April 24, you will realize that it's all about pacing and that while it's monumental that you've started the process of positive change, it's still all about the timing. You can't rush this, Virgo, so be patient with those around you now. Where you are headed is much better than where you've come from; you've learned your lessons well. Now, get to the next level; don't race it. It will all be just fine.

2. Capricorn

You want to do things the right way. As soon as you realize where you went wrong, you will be so adamant about getting it all right that you might expel too much energy into trying. You figure out some very important kernel of information in your life and know that you can never go back to acting that way ever again. This is inspiring, but it also takes time to master, and during Scorpio's Waning Gibbous, you'll want to slow down and take it one day at a time.

Yes, you've changed, Capricorn, so much so that you no longer want to be identified as you once were. You aren't fond of who you used to be, but that cannot be what you concentrate on, even though Scorpio's Waning Gibbous tends to focus on what we think is wrong with ourselves. What you need to concentrate on during this day is your next move, not the moves you made to get here.

While this day may feel frustrating to a degree, you'll be able to work with the energy at hand to figure out how to temper your emotions. You've been through a lot, and you're doing an exceptional amount of healing, but as we all know, healing sometimes brings up old wounds, and that's what you'll be working to get past on this day, April 24. You will be successful, Capricorn. Your success is not limited to finance or work.

3. Aquarius

You are becoming the person you're meant to be. Now that you've said what you had to say to a certain person in your life, you may feel that during Scorpio's Waning Gibbous, there's no shutting you up. While this is a good sign and shows you've learned your lesson. Now, you are not about to let anyone put you down; you are also a little too feisty as you feel this Pandora's box is ready to release all your pent-up frustrations.

There is no going backward; you know it, and you also really like the feeling. However, this state of mind cannot sustain itself, implying that your newfound freedom must be tempered. You spoke up and let that person know what you feel, and now, you want to tell them more and more, to the point where you may wonder if any of this is necessary.

What's going on is that you are purging yourself, Aquarius, which is always good. Keep in mind this purge of yours will end. You may feel as though the floodgates are now open, but you are not filled with as much negativity as you thought you were. Once you get heartache out of your system, you'll be at peace and have very little fight left in you. This is a good thing. You are advancing emotionally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.