Relationships Change In A Big Way For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 21, 2024

Today, April 21, there's a heavy emphasis on change and transformation. While the Sun squares Pluto and trines the Moon, we will see how a little change can do us a whole lot of good, especially when it comes to our relationships. This transit puts our actions under the microscope. The Sun shines down on everything, illuminating our faults and our advantages, and when we see what we're working with, we can work to improve our lot.

This is a very good day for love and romance, especially for the three zodiac signs mentioned here. We are ready to confront and accept the idea that maybe we were wrong and that maybe it's not all that bad to admit to such a thing. Pride dissolves today and gives way to open-minded thinking. Pluto's energy is radical but always leads to positive and productive change.

While none of this sounds 'romantic' per se, we have to realize that the true romance of our lives comes about when we bring our true selves into the relationship picture. When we feel free enough to be at ease in our skin, that's when the real magic starts to show up. Today, April 21, during Sun square Pluto trine the Moon, we will see sparks fly, for sure.

Three zodiac signs will see their relationships improve on April 21:

1. Libra

There's something to the idea of taking a chance and seeing how everything works out well simply because you had the nerve to take that risk. For you, Libra, the Sun square Pluto trine the Moon transit implies only the best. This day gives you the power to make strong decisions, not knowing where they will take you and finding out that taking that chance was indeed a good move.

This pertains to your love life and how you handle change within its context. You and your partners are 'lifers.' You are completely committed to each other, and you want it to stay that way. You feel that it's time you gave in to some of their so-called 'demands.' You honor this person and they, you, so Sunday could actually become one of your most productive ones to date.

What will happen for you and your romantic partner during Sun square Pluto trine the Moon is that change suits you and that it's easy enough to give in to the desires and requests of a person you love very much. You both want to make each other happy and since you're 'in it to win it,' you'll go out of your way to make this day a brilliant one.

2. Capricorn

The Sun shines down on you today, and what gets revealed is the knowledge that a little change will definitely do you a whole lot of good. Both you and your romantic partner could use a change of scenery. Sunday, you'll more than likely start making plans to do something adventurous and altogether different.

This transit has us all thinking about how to better our lives. Since your life is so heavily involved in your partner's well-being, you will see that all changes that take place include your partner and their opinion. You trust this person to make the right decisions when it comes to both of your lives, and you'll see that it's easy to agree on many things.

The magic lies in the idea that no matter what you say or do, you know you can trust in the person you have built a life with. This is your superpower, Capricorn: trust. You can argue or get along; it doesn't matter. What's apparent today is that you and your partner can rise above any situation, and if change is called for, then you're on it. No problemo.

3. Aquarius

Lucky you, Aquarius, as this day lets you see just how good you have it when it comes to love and romance. You've noticed that other friends of yours seem to fight with their mates way too often, and while you know that this is what happens in relationships, it's really not a thing in your own, and for this, you are grateful.

You see that you both adapt especially well and rapidly when it comes to the need for change. In other words, it's not a big deal. If one party is unsatisfied with something, no matter what it is, you get right to the heart of the matter and you change it. Transformation is key here, and while others find it intimidating, you and your partner find it worthwhile and thrilling.

What you've got is a rock-solid relationship that will endure the test of time. This is simply because you not only agree to the rules of change, but you're just plain old compatible. This is the real gift here. We fall in love all the time, but we don't always get to fall in love with someone who is our soulmate and compatible. You, on the other hand, got to know the perfect person for you, and you'll both do all it takes to keep it going. Nice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.