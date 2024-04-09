2 Zodiac Signs Experience Fated Abundance On April 9

As the energy from the April 8 Solar Eclipse in Aries still sizzles the air around you with possibilities and the urge to make momentous changes, the universe is giving you the clarity to see that you truly stand at a turning point in your life. A turning point is a moment when you can finally break free, manifest what you’ve desired, or move into a space of feeling like all your hard work has finally reached fruition. It’s a chance for you to choose not just a more abundant life but to become a better version of yourself.

On Tuesday, April 9, Mars and Saturn unite as one powerful force of energy in Pisces, which will help you tune into your intuitive side and make a crucial decision for your life. Pisces believes in the impossible, but it also serves as a deep connection to your higher self. The energy of this zodiac sign can guide you to embrace a more divine motivating force in your life — which would be the ultimate turning point as you genuinely begin to believe dreams are meant to be cultivated into reality.

Mars is the planet that rules action and ambition, alongside Saturn, which is the ruler of divine timing and karmic lessons. These two planets help you to focus so intently on the future that it no longer matters what it took to arrive at this space of clarity. But it can also give you a dramatic nudge to overcome the cycles that block the blessings and abundance you’ve sought. Breathe in the opportunities of this moment and remember that while you stand at a turning point in your life, it will always be your decision over which direction you take.

Two zodiac signs experience fated abundance on April 9:

1. Gemini abundance affirmation:

I am creating a career of purpose and abundance.

Saturn, ruler of your career sector, first shifted into Pisces in 2023. Since then, you’ve likely felt like you had to work harder or have been tasked with becoming more committed and serious about the changes you want to make. Saturn in Pisces helps you understand what you genuinely need from your professional life to feel a sense of abundance. Still, it asks that you rise to any challenges and continue exploring different opportunities that arise.

On Tuesday, April 9, as Saturn and Mars unite in Pisces, an event that only occurs every two years, you will experience a major turning point in your professional life or college path. The last time these two planets met was in April 2022 in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, highlighting new beginnings and the ability to create abundant expansion in your life. While different themes will be highlighted with Mars and Saturn in Pisces, it will be beneficial to reflect and see what sort of opportunities or choices arose with the energy in 2022 because you will be asked to continue building upon it.

Mars and Saturn in Pisces highlight your professional sector, which can represent a change in your career, company, college path, or how you are seen and appreciated by others. Mars gives an extremely ambitious and directed energy to embrace the new world. Saturn is ensuring that you are aware of everything that has gone into this moment. Trusting yourself and the work you’ve put into this area of your life will allow you to make the change and choose the path that will bring the greatest abundance to your life. Keep in mind, though, that abundance isn’t only financial but the quality of time, experiences, and relationships that make up a fulfilling life.

2. Scorpio abundance affirmation:

I am prioritizing the abundance of joy in all areas of my life.

Life isn’t just what you make of it. It’s what you decide it will be. At times, these decisions are those where you no longer will accept or tolerate less. Yet even in those situations where you say no to one thing, you are inadvertently saying yes to what you really want and deserve. Pisces energy governs the best parts of life, not only bringing in greater joy, happiness, and creativity but also enhancing quality time with family and helping in cultivating the romantic commitment of your dreams. To make the most of the abundance Pisces energy will bring to your life, you must become unapologetic about choosing and prioritizing your happiness.

Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023, having you become more serious about creating a life of joy. While this may seem like an oxymoron, it’s actually the commitment, dedication, and boundaries that Saturn represents that allow you to experience the dream of life that Pisces brings you. As Mars, ruler of action and ambition, aligns with Saturn in Pisces, it will help you focus on the steps needed to prioritize your illness and feel like you are living a life that is genuinely yours. The last time that Saturn and Mars met was in April 202n, the sign of Aquarius. At this time, it highlighted themes of home, healing, and the connections you have with others as you were inspired to embrace more of your free spirit.

As Mars and Saturn unite in Pisces, it creates an intense desire not only to say no to what you don’t want but to become more authentic in choosing what brings you the most happiness. Instead of worrying about everyone else, you will start to focus on what you want and need from life. This will create a new vibration that helps you choose happiness and yourself with greater confidence, which in turn enables you to generate the abundant life you dream of. You can’t always worry about everyone else’s feelings on your path to abundance and joy. With this energy, you will finally see that it’s actually your feelings that will never steer you wrong, but ultimately, you must also be the only ones that matter.

