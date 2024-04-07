3 Zodiac Signs Embrace Being Single On April 8, 2024

It's April 8. If you can't get a date, but wait, wait, wait, it's not too late ... It's not too late, you say, that's great, but what on Earth is on that slate? If you are worried about the idea that you, for some reason, cannot get a date, it's because you believe that you're supposed to either show up with one (as in attending a wedding or party,).

Please understand this: it's not that you 'can't' get a date, it's that you are putting too much pressure on yourself to appear 'partnered.' This happens when we are asked to attend some grand event, and we're given a 'plus one' invitation. What if we don't have that plus one?

It's April 8, and for three zodiac signs, it's time to embrace being single.

On April 8, we must consider the transit that looms large packs quite a punch, and that would be the New Moon in Aries. OK, what are we looking at here?

We're looking at how three zodiac signs put way too much pressure on themselves to do something that they believe is required when, in fact, it's not mandatory.

We don't 'have' to have a date on this day. We can enjoy our lives as singles. During the New Moon in Aries, we are looking at potential.

We can choose to focus on the negative aspects of being single, therefore bringing ourselves down, or we can concentrate on the positive values that come with owning our time and see this day as 'just another day to celebrate.' It's all OK, no matter what.

These three zodiac signs embrace being single on April 8:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You put way too much pressure on yourself, Aries. While you're always able to eventually make sense of a situation that has you feeling as though you're losing your grip, you'll find that on April 8, the pressure you put on yourself to 'show up with a date' is unnecessary. Thankfully, you'll catch on very quickly to this idea as you are able to make the best of the transit known as the New Moon in Aries.

While you feel as though you're supposed to do things 'by the book,' you'll also notice that life comes with surprises, and if you don't have a date to attend a certain party or event with on this day, then you have nothing to worry about. You hold yourself to such a high standard at times that you drive yourself nuts. Leave that pressure behind, Aries. If you can't get a date, then you can't get a date. This isn't personal. It's just about timing.

Because you hold yourself to such impossible standards at times, you end up thinking that somehow you've failed yourself if you don't come through on someone else's expectations. If there is someone in your life who expects you to show up with a date and you show up 'empty-handed,' then it's no big deal, really. This is life. We don't always deliver picture-perfect results. Take the power that is inherent in the New Moon in Aries, and stand tall in your date-free experience.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The only reason you feel that you cannot get a date is because you feel as though this is what you're supposed to be doing rather than going with the natural flow of your life. Right now, on Monday you feel as though there are people in your life who expect you to be dating, partnering off, and eventually settling down. While you'd love for these people to be happy with your situation, there's also a part of you that wants to be left alone so that you can find your love your way.

That you don't have a date to bring to the family dinner during the New Moon in Aries is much more of an issue to the family than it is to you. Fortunately, you're going to find a way to accept who you are on this day and follow your own destiny. OK, so you don't have a date. Why should this be an issue? It shouldn't be, as this is your life and no one else's.

Recognition of this will help others to adjust to the idea that if you can accept yourself as a single person at this point, then they can, too. During the New Moon in Aries, you have a choice as to how you operate in the world. If having a date to go out with on this day is part of the plan, then you'll have a date, but if you're just not up for it, then that has to be just as good. Wouldn't you agree, Libra?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you can't get a date during the New Moon in Aries, then that's part of the plan. You may have wanted to go out with someone on this day, April 9, 2024, but if the communications are off or one of you remembers that they made plans prior to this date, then it's up to you to roll with it. It happens. Sometimes, our dates don't go through, and rather than seeing it all as one big drama, we see it for what it is: a broken date, no biggie.

During the New Moon in Aries, you have a choice as to how you perceive this 'lack' of a date. You can see it as a terrible slight, or you can see it for what it is: just another day on Earth, where things either happen or they don't. On this day, the date doesn't happen, and in the greater scheme of things, nothing's really changed. You're still you, and you're still fine and dandy.

That's why things like 'rescheduling' exist. If this date is to be, then it will be when the time is right. There's no need to sweat it if you can't get a date on this day. There's always tomorrow or next week. It's all up to you, but you should worry about what doesn't happen on this particular day in terms of this particular date. No, don't worry yourself. Everything is totally OK. You'll do what you want to do when you want to do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.