3 Zodiac Signs In A 'Right Person, Wrong Time' Relationship On April 7

We all know that when we want to approach someone, especially if we want to let them know that we are interested in them romantically, it's all about the timing.

We have to 'read the room' on this one. Is it the right moment to tell someone this kind of information, or are we butting in at the wrong time, thus blowing our chances of being taken seriously?

Sunday allows us to take a close look at the idea of timing, as our leading and most confusing transit of the day is the Moon conjunct Neptune. While this is mostly a positive event, it has a very strong influence over our timing, pacing, and ability to read the room.

While this is mostly a positive event, it has a very strong influence over our timing, pacing, and ability to read the room, as mentioned. For three zodiac signs, reading the room may not seem as easy as it sounds. We think we're picking up on cues that may or may not be given.

That's why we have to employ discretion and discrimination on this day, as the Moon conjunct Neptune transit may blur the lines between thinking it's a good time to approach that person and knowing it's a good time to march ourselves over there and tell them how we feel.

Moon conjunct Neptune is a 'mental' transit; it has us overthinking and, surprisingly enough, cautious, but not cautious enough. Some of us may even suffer from 'bad timing' on this day, but that doesn't mean 'game over...'

These three zodiac signs are in a 'right person, wrong time' relationship on April 7:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You already know that you sometimes take a little too long to decide on something, especially when others are waiting on that decision. The idea that others put pressure on you to make a choice makes it even harder for you to figure out what to do, and during Moon conjunct Neptune on April 7 you're going to find that it's next to impossible for you to make your move in a timely fashion.

What's going on is that there is someone in your life, a potential romantic partner, and while you want to get to know them better, you are also way too hesitant to do things 'their' way. You may find yourself on a date with this person. Because you feel you know what you want to do and how you want to do it, you are less inclined to do anything 'their' way — that has you blowing an opportunity.

This romantic interest of yours will notice that you are a bit stiff when it comes to opening up and trying new things. During Moon conjunct Neptune, you may find that you don't necessarily trust their opinion and that, even though you really, really like this person a lot, you're still not ready actually to do anything they want to do. This creates a barrier between the two of you, and if you aren't able to pick up on the cues now, you might end up being a victim of bad timing.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You like to think of yourself as impeccable in both style and presence, and the truth is, you're right. You are very good at making a first impression, and on April 7, when the Moon is conjunct Neptune, your impression could potentially change your life. That is why it's so important for you to pay attention during this time, as you could easily blow it by saying the wrong thing at the wrong moment.

That means that Moon conjunct Neptune is working on your mind in such a way that you could easily become arrogant or overly confident on this day. You need to pace yourself. Yes, you are impressive and have the credentials to win over any job or person. However, you need to pay attention to the timing on this day, as Moon conjunct Neptune could easily throw you into a loop.

This is the day that you must work with humility. You are already someone who knows exactly what they want and how to get it, but to act in a way that shows as too confident or too pushy is only going to show those you are trying to impress that you can't read the room. On Sunday, the 'room' is telling you to use discretion. Yes, you are fabulous, but you're going to need more than reputation to seal the deal, and that means time yourself, Scorpio. Mind your pacing.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you've always wanted to avoid being told what to do, you've ended up unadvised and naive about certain situations that could be much better than they are. During the transit of the Moon conjunct Neptune, you'll finally realize that taking advice is good and that maybe you should have been doing this all along, especially regarding finances.

Being a 'free spirit' sounds good in theory. However, being this free has also made you a person who follows only their own rules, and that's not working for you on Sunday. It seems as though everyone else is doing the right thing, and here you are, thinking you're doing the right thing too, when, in fact, you're heading towards disaster. Now's the time to start listening to the experts, Sagittarius.

The upside is that while the lesson of bad timing is harsh and expensive, once you learn it, it's done, and you'll be able to turn your life around. You can't go back and call for a do-over, but you can proceed with your newfound knowledge of discretion, advice and the ability to listen to others — especially to the advice of those who are successful. If you do not want to have to deal with certain problems ever again, then you're going to have to listen to what makes others successful. No more bad timing allowed.

