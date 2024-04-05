3 Zodiac Signs Make Healthy Relationship Choices On April 6, 2024

On this day, April 6, the awesome Jupiter Moon energy is guiding us, and the only thing we can think about is how to translate this good feeling into positive action and healthy choices—first stop: our love lives.

We want change, and we want it now, and the kind of change we have in mind can only benefit the two parties. This is a 'togetherness' plan, and we're setting it up this Saturday.

With Jupiter as our main energy source, we can't help but want to up the ante when it comes to the choices we make in our lives and in the lives we live with the people we love and honor.

That's why this is a 'togetherness' day; we want to do things in teams. We want to act together as one. We seek union, and to create that kind of union, we need like-minded positive energy.

This will lead us to healthy decision-making now and in the future. One thing we all know is that it's very hard to do the right thing by ourselves when our partner is doing exactly the opposite.

If we are the people who wish to change our lives and employ proper eating habits and health regimens, then we know that if this is to be successful, then we both have to dedicate ourselves to the cause.

On April 6, the cause is health. We want our romantic relationships to last as long as possible and to be healthy, wealthy, and wise for as long as we can. This takes work and togetherness—all for one and one for all.

Three zodiac signs make healthy relationship choices on April 6, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you totally enjoy your personal space and your independent autonomy, you don't want to be alone for too long. You really enjoy company, and you're never without a friend. Friends come easily to you, and you honor each and every one of them with your whole heart. When it comes down to how you feel about your romantic partner, well, it's all that to the thousandth power.

During the amazing Jupiter/Moon transit on April 6, you and your partner will make a firm resolution to change your 'evil' ways. Of course, this has nothing to do with literal 'evil,' but you like to joke about how bad you both are at times. While that makes you laugh, you both also know that it's time to get on the good foot and change some of your harmful old habits.

As a Taurus, you know that you can go all the way whenever you want, and that's been OK for a while until you realized what a toll 'going all the way' has on your body. You want to be healthy, radiant, and optimal.

You crave that sensation of knowing you're on the right path in terms of health, and you want your partner to get on board with this idea. The great part is that they totally see what you're getting at, and they will join you on this new journey towards health and well-being.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are one to create resolutions and stick with them, and now that it's April, you are hungry for results as you've put many of those hopeful resolutions into practice. During this day's Jupiter/Moon transit, you'll feel more than inspired. You'll feel as though you've discovered something wonderful—like the Fountain of Youth or something close to it. All you want to do with this information is share it. That's where your partner comes in.

Your romantic mate has seen you grow and transform yourself since the beginning of the year, and they like what they see. So much so that they want your secret, and you are more than happy to share it with them. This is no secret but a lifestyle upgrade that allows all who participate to feel better about themselves and their health—both mental and physical.

So, the journey begins on April 6, during the Jupiter/Moon transit, and with it comes a rush of positive energy. You know you can do it, or rather, continue to do it, and the real success in all of this is that you've inspired your partner to take better care of themselves. What could be worth more than that? Now, the two of you are on a journey of transformation, and success is in the bag.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Taking it upon yourself to introduce a lifestyle change is just the way it is in Sagittarius World, and so it goes, once again, on April 6, during the Jupiter/Moon transit. This day has you setting an example for those in your life who look up to you as an inspiration and a leader. By virtue of your actions, you will see that others feel encouraged to follow your lead, and one of those followers will be your romantic partner.

This is when you start getting out the schedules and datebooks to make plans to do 'the right thing' for yourself regarding health. You've been looking at certain health resorts in your area, and you may find that you're attracted to holistic spa retreats or even sauna rooms. If being in optimum health is your goal, then it's quite easy for you to adapt to whatever facility offers what you need.

You and your partner will see this as a new adventure. This is how you run your relationship; you can think of new things as adventures. Your hunger for experience exceeds your need for intelligence or wisdom.

You are living in the body, and you want to take care of that body. Your romantic partner does as well, as the two of you are very physical people who want to maintain some semblance of youthful energy for as long as you possibly can. Not a bad idea at that, either.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.