5 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On April 2, 2024

The energy on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, has an odd quality to it. Firstly, it's the day of Mars (as Mars rules Tuesday). Yet, we have Mercury Retrograde in Aries messing up all things Aries and Mars-like now.

So, if you have put a lot of effort into something and suddenly feel as if you need to wait longer before putting things into motion, then trust that instinct. It's your protection pack from the retrograde.

They, too, will benefit from being more cautious and introspective at this time. The energy on this day is mainly influenced by Uranus trine Moon in Capricorn and Mars in Pisces. So you will find your luck and discover hidden blessings when you go slow and steady.

Dreaminess is a plus point, even if it makes you unpopular. What emerges out of that easy state will ultimately wow everyone.

Sun conjunct North Node in Aries is also here to lend support by reminding us to put our needs first and follow our path. This is not about being selfish.

It's about recognizing that it's unnatural for anyone to want you to harm yourself by carrying their burdens.

Loved ones always create a healthy environment of equal energy exchange so everyone is taken care of. And that includes taking care of the self and taking a stance against what's toxic.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 2, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 2, 2024:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Singing

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

I expected only the best on Tuesday, Pisces! It's your day in every manner that counts, especially in love—whether romantic or platonic. Your loved ones will pleasantly surprise you. Others will embark on a fresh adventure or plan one soon.

If you feel called to, let yourself sing and express yourself freely. Even if you are a “bad singer,” let this be a self-care activity that lifts your spirits and maybe invites others to join in.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 am

Leo, Tuesday's energy has a mystical quality for you. You are urged to trust your instincts when asking people for help or support. If the alarm bells ring, go solo. It's better than wasting time on drama. This unique path of discretion is where you will find your blessings.

You are also encouraged to speak your mind and be your true self. If that means taking time out from socializing, do it. You need to pay attention to your inner well-being.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, you have luck on your side on Tuesday. However, it's not the kind of luck that guarantees 100% success—this is more of 70% luck. So, be mindful of this as you move forward. As long as you don't procrastinate, you have a greater chance of succeeding than failing.

You are also encouraged to make new friends and try new things. As long as it's on a small scale and not something life-changing, Mercury Retrograde won't mess it up for you.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Aerial sports

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 am/pm

Virgo, it takes great inner strength to defy popular opinion. You are urged to trust yourself and resist peer pressure, whether related to your love life, career, or other big decisions. The cosmic forces are firmly in your corner and rooting for your success.

Weirdly enough, aerial sports are highlighted as something you should focus on Tuesday—not just for fun. Immerse yourself in the perspective of the participants. That's where you will discover astonishing insights.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Watching TV

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Sometimes, we root for love, and other times, love roots for us, Cancer. That's the weird and eccentric energy in store for you on Tuesday. As long as you do right by yourself and honor your principles, you will continue to walk the path of blessings.

You are also encouraged not to make life only about work and chores. Yes, they must be done, but it's also important to relax, breathe, and rest. That's where watching TV comes in on this day.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.