3 Zodiac Signs Want Honesty Relationships On April 3, 2024

While there are no Jupiter transits pushing us in the direction of trust, justice, and hope, we will be working with a composite transit on this day that will absolutely inspire within us a dire need for honesty — especially coming from the people we know, love, and trust. We aren't here for passive-aggressive behavior, and we're not patient enough on this day, April 3, 2024, to stick around for 'maybe.' We want the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

While the Aquarius Moon squares Mercury in the sky, three zodiac signs will seek out the truth and encourage bold-faced honesty in our relationships, whether they be friendships, romances, or work-related acquaintances. When we're dealing with the truth, there are no sudden surprises. We know what we're working with, and by being honest, we're all on the same level.

During the Aquarius Moon square Mercury, we see that the only way we can conduct our lives and give ourselves a fair chance is by telling the truth. This is conditional; however, as we know, this is a two-way street. To live in complete honesty is the goal here, and if we can bring that kind of liberation to a relationship, then we 'honestly' have nothing to worry about. Which three zodiac signs will inspire you to seek the truth during the Aquarius Moon square Mercury?

These three zodiac signs want honest relationships on April 3, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've seen what lies can do to a relationship, and it's not good. Avoiding honesty creates an unhealthy environment, and if love or romance is where you've experienced this the most, then you know, Gemini. During the Aquarius Moon square Mercury, you'll also know that it's time to change course and opt for honesty and full disclosure.

What you've come to understand is that even though you've enjoyed painting a picture of yourself as perhaps a little 'better' than you actually are, you've found that no matter how pretty that picture is, you can't live up to it. In love, the reality is that the only thing you really want is just to be yourself, naturally. April 3, 2024, shows you that you really never had anything to worry about and that if you did, it was YOU who made it that way.

Meanwhile, your partner is already living in honesty, and it will be this person who asks you to let go of your tendency to make 'everything' seem better than it is. 'As is,' you make a fine partner, and they are more than happy to love you 'as is.' They want you to go easy on yourself and be free. This requires you to be honest, and during the Aquarius Moon square Mercury, you'll find that this kind of truth has been there for you all along.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter or no Jupiter, if there's an opportunity to be truthful, if not blunt, then you're there for all of it. If there's one thing you cannot tolerate, it's lies, liars, and lying. During the Aquarius Moon's square to Mercury on April 3, you'll reject the entire trifecta and make it known to anyone you spend time with that you are an honest person who hopes to receive the respect of being told the truth when the truth needs to be told.

Aquarius brings out in you that self-assured feeling that even though you're different and original, you still don't feel as though you need to lie to yourself to blend in with a society that honors the homogenized masses. You are happy and proud to be you, even when you're the one who shows people that you're the misfit. You are unique, and you know it. You're not about to dull that shine for anyone.

Mercury's energy supports you here, Sagittarius, and lets you feel as though you will never be anything but upfront and honest with anyone. People pick up on your honesty, and they feel as though they cannot possibly pass a lie past you, as you'll catch on very quickly. Your presence alone inspires others to be open, honest, and truthful.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are the person who can't even slightly understand why people choose to lie or deceive. What on earth is that worth, and why would anyone want to imprison themselves in a package where they have to be continuously aware and accountable for the lies they deliver? Once you lie, you have to remember that lie so that you can back it up should the opportunity arise, and that's no life in your book.

So, on April 3, during the Aquarius Moon's square to Mercury, you'll be 'that person' once again. For example, you'll show the people in your life that you are not only free but happy to be this free. What sets you free is that you tell the truth all the time. Why not? Honesty is something you believe in, and during transits such as the Aquarius Moon's square to Mercury, there's no other way to live—not for you, at least.

This is when you tell your romantic partner that everything is great in the relationship as long as the truth is being spoken. Yes, that is the condition that makes love a conditional experience for you. The idea of 'unconditional love' is a joke to you, as all real love must be founded on the condition of truth and honesty. Without honesty, what are you working with? Whatever it is, Aquarius, it's not for you. You need truth, and you'll seek it out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.