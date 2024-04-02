3 Zodiac Signs Experience Massive Relationship Improvements On April 3 During The Aquarius Moon

Venus aligns with the Aquarius Moon this Wednesday, giving three zodiac signs the very special treat of understanding love.

The Aquarius Moon is enough to grant everyone a good day on April 3, filled with love, romance, and the excitement of enjoying companionship.

Throw Venus on top of all that, and we'll see in true colors how hopeful and lucky we feel about the relationships we're already in.

We know that April has started on a very good note and that there is something very special about this particular day. If we are one of these three zodiac signs on Wednesday, we may feel curious about our partners.

We want to know them better, find out what makes them tick, and even find that they are even more interesting than we originally had them pegged for.

This day has many surprises, as the Aquarius Moon tends to work on the unexpected. Don't let that put you on edge; however, the unexpected, in this case, is always positive.

Here, we have a day that allows us to open up and warm to a new side of the person we are with and go along with them on their journey, as what they have to offer seems utterly irresistible.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love and see relationship improvements during the Aquarius Moon on April 3, 2024:

1. Gemini

Here's a day that has you wondering if you've done enough talking. Perhaps it might be your partner's turn to do some of the talking and your turn to listen in earnest. It's not that your partner has mentioned it or anything like that.

Still, you may feel as though the only voice you hear is your own and that if this is, indeed, a romantic 'relationship' as opposed to you practicing a monologue in front of the mirror, then maybe it's time to share the mic.

During the Aquarius Moon, you and your partner will notice a shift in the relationship's dynamic when it comes to who's doing the talking and who is doing the leading on Wednesday. It's not that either of you should be the 'leader' in the relationship, but you are starting to get that it can't be you in the spotlight all the time, 24-7. Your partner has the patience of a saint, but that doesn't mean you should take advantage of their quiet nature.

You'll notice that it's easy for you to take a step back and give your partner space as you realize you are genuinely sincere about hearing them out. You want to know what's really on their minds and to just be there for them. There's much luck on April 3, and all the magic begins when you 'listen.'

2. Virgo

You know that you and your partner have a unique relationship. Honestly, what you do or how you do it is none of anyone's business, even though you've seen family members try to intervene here or there or suggest to you that you're doing something 'wrong.' You're the only one who knows just how 'right' it all is with your partner, and the last thing you're about to do is 'take advice' on how to correct what is already working for you just fine.

When you show those in your family who wish to constantly intervene that you have it under control and that they really need to sit over there in the corner and mind their own business, what you have with your partner is rare. You know it, they know it, and if family members can't handle it, then maybe it's because they're just plain jealous.

What you know is that you're not playing by other people's rules, which is very apparent when the inspired uniqueness of the Aquarius Moon comes to town, as it will on this day. What brings you luck on this day is that you stick with your sense of what is right or wrong, and you deny the advice given to you. You and your partner will happily laugh this one off, as only you, two, know exactly what's really going on and what makes you both happy.

3. Aquarius

Whatever is going on up there in the big cosmic vastness, all you know is that something is going your way, and you like it a lot. In love, all things are working out well, and professionally, you feel like you're on top of the world. You don't doubt anything. You certainly love the idea that so many things are working out for you all at once. So much of this has to do with your Moon, the Aquarius Moon, as it brings out your best.

In love, as in career, you'll feel as though something 'clicks' during this day because not only does everyone agree with you in terms of what you want to do, but what you want to do is the kind of thing that could continue on and on. Your romantic partner will go from believing in you to having complete faith in your choices, and this shows you that you are in the right company, as you need this kind of support in your life.

While you've been feeling good about your career for a while now, you are only just starting to feel super stoked about the relationship you're in. Romantically, you can't help but feel as though this day has you, for the first time, feeling the love. You might have been smitten with your partner before, but this day has the 'real love' coming to meet you. You can not only admit that it's happening, but you can admit that you love it. Now, this is lucky!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.