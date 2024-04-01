3 Zodiac Signs Set Important Boundaries In Love On April 2, 2024

It's time to set some boundaries. With the Moon in alignment with the planet Saturn on April 2, 2024, we may just finally come to understand that we either do it or we live with the fact that because we don't, we get taken advantage of in our relationship.

Setting boundaries isn't as easy as it sounds. It takes nerve and self-preservation skills. We might think it's as easy as being honest and telling it like it is. There's nothing that easy about it, especially if we get it into our heads that if we speak up, we might offend.

This whole thing comes down to this: are we brave enough to 'say it,' or must we resort to covert techniques? The truth is that unclear behavior, in this case, may get the job done anyway.

What this looks like in 'real life' is that we need to set a boundary. We need someone in our lives to recognize that this is real, that we're doing our best to clarify all blurred lines, and that we aren't going back once we establish those boundaries.

We are working with Saturn energy on this day. if there ever were a day to get up the nerve to simply say 'no' to someone who has forgotten that we need some breathing room, some space away from 'them' — if only for a short while — then this is the time to make it known.

Three zodiac signs may hem and haw, but on this day, April 2, we will set those boundaries. We will firmly commit to keeping those lines un-blurred.

Zodiac signs who set important boundaries in love on April 2, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

We've got some crazy Saturn/Moon energy during the day. All you know is that you have become officially tired of something that your partner does. If you don't tell it like it is, then you'll be the one who has to deal with it 'forevermore' and the way you feel on this day, April 2, that's not about to happen. You feel your partner has 'crossed the line,' and it really bugs you that they think they can 'do that' when you know that they can't. Not on your watch, that's for sure.

So, this is the day you take your power back, Taurus. For the sake of 'being nice,' you have let your partner take advantage of the idea that 'being comfortable' in the relationship means walking all over your personal space as if it were theirs. No, that's not how you like it. You are completely into sharing it all with them, but you need your moments of privacy. You need your little spaces, and that means to have them, you have to set up some serious boundaries.

Saturn/Moon energy will not stop until you do something about it. What you're going to do on this day is get up the nerve to approach and confront your partner. You'll tell them, point blank, that there are certain boundaries that you need them to respect and that you hope this is OK with them because if it's not, then we've got some real problems. Fortunately, you've got a partner who wants to hear you out and take you seriously so that everything will work out in this regard.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Oh boy. You didn't think it would come to this, but this day is very serious for you, Sagittarius. Because of that Saturn/Moon energy, you will have to set boundaries. It seems there is someone in your life who cannot stop pushing their way over them. It's starting to get on your nerves in ways that are literally forcing you to be confrontative and blunt.

This Saturn/Moon energy has you understanding that unless you stop them from trodding on your space, they will continue to go at it forever. You have to be the one who stops this, and you can do it gently and effectively if you just believe in yourself and the positive outcome. Nothing will come to you due to setting boundaries; in fact, you'll be surprised at how Saturn works for you in this case.

You'll be saying 'no' a lot on this day, and that's because you've really come to understand that if you don't, you get taken advantage of. The partnership you have is not well-balanced. You are with someone who has no clear idea of what you want. They certainly aren't aware of what you don't like, which is why you have to stand up for yourself and set those boundaries on this day. Do it. Don't look back. Trust in this: everything will be OK.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never been someone who likes to be told what to do. Instead of saying 'no' to whoever tells you what to do, you usually just don't do it, and this kind of rebellious behavior causes misunderstandings. What's going on in your relationship is that you never come right out with 'what you want,' and by not stating it in bold terms, your partner goes about their business thinking they can do whatever they want.

They want to invade your space, thinking it's not an intrusion but a right. You may be strong and independent, but you don't speak up and draw the line when you need to. That is why on April 2, you'll work with that Saturn/Moon energy and finally tell your partner that you need to respect each other's boundaries if you are to work things out and make something special out of this relationship.

It works, Aquarius. You will get your space, and you'll be happy to know that the reason you finally get your set boundaries respected is that you got up the nerve and stated them as you feel them. This is a lesson you can come back to again and again, as it is the one that you have acting on your self-esteem. This day builds confidence in you, and that confidence can last a lifetime.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.