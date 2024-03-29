3 Zodiac Signs Miss Their Ex & Want To Get Back Together On March 30

There's something interesting and kind of cool happening on this day, March 30. it's showing us that the term 'never say never' is a very real thing and that it's actually pretty good and realistic advice.

Never say never, as you never really know when you'll want to undo that sentiment. When it comes to relationships, or more specifically, relationships that have ended, we might surprise ourselves when we find ourselves wanting to go back to the ex that we told ourselves 'never again!'

That's how it works when we have a transit like Sun trine Moon square Saturn doing the mind-melting for the day. So, for three zodiac signs, we're going to see that all that boasting and bragging about how we'd 'never' again let that ex back into our lives, here we are on this day, wondering what it might be like actually to get back together with them. Hoohah! We are a fun bunch, are we not?

Here's the reality: we break up with people too easily sometimes. We don't think before we do it. In this case, that might just be the reason we want to get back together.

During a Sun trine, Moon square, or Saturn square, we will long for the person who is no longer there, not just because they are no longer accessible but because we really did have a great connection with them. Well, we want to get back together. Hey, it happens!

These three zodiac signs who miss their ex and want to get back together on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

1. Cancer

So that's a thought, huh? Wanting to get back with your ex on this day, of all days? What is it about March 30 that has you wondering whether you made a mistake or not when it comes to leaving your ex-partner?

Is this day an anniversary for the two of you, or does it remind you of a certain 'thing' you did together that shows you on some level that you are meant to be together and should never have parted ways?

Perhaps yes, and perhaps no. What's going on is that you, Cancer, are under the influence of transit Sun trine Moon square Saturn, which brings all kinds of confusion and inner conflict. Why did you break up in the first place if you feel as though you should be back together again? Well, because that's how life works. We don't always know what's best for it. Sometimes, we act on impulse, which is what you think you might have done when you and your ex broke up.

In the long run, the question remains clear: will you do it? Will you reach out and have that reconciliation talk with the person you once loved? The answer is yes, Cancer. It may go against your better judgment, but it may also end up being the best move you've ever made. So, here we are with a prime example of 'never say never.' This day has you saying, 'Maybe... perhaps ... yeah, let's do it.' Hey, we change all the time!

2. Leo

Too bad this day's transit of Sun trine Moon square Saturn doesn't just stick with the Sun and the Moon, as that would really give you your answer if the question is, 'Should I get back with my ex or not?' Being that Saturn enters the picture. Comes the doubt, and when your heart tells you that you should definitely, absolutely, positively get back with the person you once loved more than life itself, you can't help but wonder if maybe that's not as good an idea as you thought it was.

But you'll be on the fence all day as you aren't that easily put off. Sure, Saturn brings the doubt, but as a Leo, you follow the Sun. On this day, the Sun has you opting for the path that takes you right back to the person you want to be with. So, in a way, the battle that takes place on this day is between you and yourself—your doubts versus your clear desire. Which one will win?

Let's face it, Leo, when you want something, you get it. You do what is necessary to make the impossible possible. The great part about getting back with your ex-partner is that it's not impossible. So, in a way, you've already made up your mind. You think of this hiatus as 'time to think,' and by the day's end, you'll know that it was worth it, as you've come to your decision. You will be getting back with your ex. So be it!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Ha! Never say never, huh? Is that how you really feel, or are you eating your words on this day, March 30, 2024? Oh, Capricorn, you are so fierce and so smart, but you tend to lock into those grandiose statements probably because they 'sound good' at the time. But to stand behind words that imply you'll NEVER do something again, such as go back with your ex, definitely shows you that you can't commit to such a finale.

Thoughts of your ex obsess you during Sun trine Moon square Saturn, and you'll spend much time on this day going over the good old days and all the fantastic times you shared. Suddenly, the 'bad' doesn't seem to have as much spotlight. All you can see is that the good definitely outweighs the bad when it comes to the relationship that ended a while back. So then, if the good outweighs the bad, why did you break up?

Ah, therein lies the rub, as they say. What's going on is that you can't find a good reason to support why you are not together now. This will be the day you reach out and reconnect with your ex. What's interesting is that during Sun trine Moon square Saturn, surprisingly good things happen. You'll be greeted by an ex-partner who has the same kind of reunion in mind. Consider that by this time next month, you'll be together again. Woohoo!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.