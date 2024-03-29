2 Zodiac Signs Are Inspired To Change On March 30, 2024

If we can get something good out of this day, March 30, 2024, then just hand that award over right now, as it's mighty tough to get through a constellation such as the Moon square Mars and Saturn.

I mean, phew. Just looking at the words right there has me trembling with caution—all that Mars and Saturn squared with the Moon. OK, let's take a deep breath and know that whatever happens, it will work out well because, for two zodiac signs, this day inspires them to change.

What we have to take into consideration is what this transit may bring out in us. And, for Cancer and Capricorn zodiac signs in particular, this is a heckuva cosmic mixer. We all know what Mars brings, such as in 'war,' hostility, pushiness, bad attitude, and an inability to see past our noses, but it also rules drive, determination, grit and skill.

So what happens when Mars mixes with Saturn in such a situation? Well, Saturn, in this particular line, brings in the restrictions, the law, the inability to take no for an answer, and our avoidance of fact. Saturn can pull all that power together and create an incredible will to change.

So, what these two zodiac signs are looking at this Saturday, March 30, is a case of big-time frustration simply because things aren't acting in the way we want them to act, but frustration leads to choice.

We want to control our environment, but when we can't, we look for solutions. When we see that that which makes up our environment isn't working with us, we might feel hostile or angry.

This anger will eventually burn off and leave us feeling clean and clear with a course of action.This is going to turn out to be a good day, so watch out! Moon square Mars and Saturn 'ain't' messin' around. It's here to help.

The two zodiac signs inspired to change on March 30, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What may be potentially upsetting all lies in the idea that you are about to do something that you may not know is wrong. In hindsight, of course, you care, but at the moment, you feel compelled to do it and can't see clearly. Because of the transit, Moon square Mars and Saturn, you are going to feel as though there's someone in your life who is trying to take something away from you. They are ... but only to inspire you to change. At first, it won't feel like they are on your side, but later, you realize they are.

In other words, it may be hard to take criticism. Instead of just sitting with their suggestion, you could make a very big deal about it, and do something you wish you would not have done. So be careful, Cancer, especially if you catch yourself acting too defensive on this day. With Moon square Mars and Saturn at your back, under the right situations, you could find a way to justify your actions and plunge along anyway.

You'd do yourself a good turn to accept what this other person says with a grain of salt. OK, if you disagree with them, that's one thing. You need to take a breath before you say something so damaging that you create a situation that you cannot go back to. Especially if this person is an actual friend of yours, ask yourself what is more important, namely, friendship or being right. Which is it?

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You love being generous and helpful, but you do not like being taken advantage of, especially when you get the impression that whoever is taking advantage thinks you're dim enough not to know what's going on. If anyone knows what's going on, it's you, Capricorn, as you are one of the sharpest tools in the shed. However, when you feel as though you are being condescended to, you react.

March 30 brings in the Moon square Mars and Saturn transit. For you, that means you'll be on guard almost all day long. You are really adamant about not being seen as a sucker, and you can't help but feel as though this one person in your life sees you this way. While you aren't obligated to play along and can just as easily walk away, you'll find that the power behind Moon square Mars and Saturn pushes your buttons and makes you want to start trouble with this person to get your way.

You can walk away. What do you have to prove, and why would you even feel the need to prove yourself to someone who has made it known that they don't believe in you? Your life and your choices are yours to make.

If you feel there's someone in your circle of friends who just doesn't get you or that they literally take advantage of you and all you have to offer, then don't worry about it. That's their problem. Remember this: They aren't you. Only you are you, and you're the only person you have to take care of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.