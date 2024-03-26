2 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance On March 27, 2024

Your intuition, the often-silent whisperings of your soul, can help you understand precisely how to manifest the abundance you are dreaming of. It’s said that your soul knows the way.

When it comes to abundance, it can help you know which career path to take, which relationship to invest in, or even what risks are ultimately connected to your fate.

On Wednesday, March 27, the Scorpio Moon will align with Mars in Pisces, helping to fan the flames of your inner desires and giving you the confidence to take action.

The Moon in Scorpio is often known as the Alchemist Moon because it helps you transform into a new version of yourself as all that’s no longer needed is stripped away.

As this energy aligns with Mars in Pisces, you will be able to hear your intuition more clearly and feel boldness filtering into your life, allowing you to take action.

Photo credit: siamil desain | Canva Pro

Sit with your soul and reflect on the ideas and opportunities that you have been offered or have been pondering in your quietest moments.

When the universe guides you, it’s not always through monumental signs but instead through your intuition nudging you forward until you finally can listen and step into the abundant life that truly is destined for you.

On March 27, these two zodiac signs experience powerful abundance:

1. Aquarius

Abundance Affirmation for Aquarius: I am in alignment with divine success and abundance.

Photo credit: siamil desain | Canva Pro

Believe in yourself enough so that you don’t ever underestimate your ability to manifest all the abundance that you are seeking in life. On Wednesday, March 27, the Scorpio Moon will be activating your house of career, kickstarting a desire for a change. While this can impact your professional path, it also could help you change majors or universities so you are living more in alignment with your soul purpose in this lifetime. This area of your life is one that you are constantly evolving within as you learn more about who you are and grow.

As the transformative Scorpio Moon aligns with Mars in Pisces, it helps create a bridge between your career and your financial wealth. This is dynamic energy if you allow it to be. The Scorpio Moon will help you have a stronger intuition when it comes to professional changes, which will directly relate to the wealth you can manifest.

Magic occurs when, instead of talking yourself out of your amazing ideas, you decide to take action, trusting in your ability to receive everything you desire.

The most important aspect of this alignment with the Moon and Mars is that you must be able to tune into your inner self. By listening to your intuition, you will be tuning into the voice of the universe, as you are gifted with divine knowledge and ideas. This will help you understand that there is abundance waiting for you — if only you believe in yourself.

2. Libra

Abundance Affirmation for Libra: I am honoring my boundaries as I manifest my most abundant life.

Photo credit: siamil desain | Canva Pro

You are in a period of incredible transformation, thanks to the Nodes of Fate being in Libra and Aries this year. But during periods of fated shifts, it’s more than just your outlook or relationships that may change. So, part of this process has been preparing you to understand that how your life may look in the future is drastically different than how it once was.

On Wednesday, March 27, the Scorpio Moon will help you understand what you are worth and will reveal ways that you can attract greater wealth. As the Scorpio Moon aligns with Mars in Pisces, it activates themes around your well-being, boundaries and determination.

In this new chapter of your life, where so much may still be unknown, the universe is guiding you to prioritize your well-being in every decision that you make. By honoring your deepest needs and self-worth, you can then start creating boundaries within draining situations that will allow you to know in your heart which path to take.

Abundance isn’t only related to your financial life but instead to a state of living in which you feel immense fulfillment, joy, and connection in every area. Now is the time to get back to what matters most, which means that you must focus on yourself, your dreams, and what you want for your future self. Then, through the use of boundaries, you can embody a more profound sense of determination to never settle for anything less than a fully abundant life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.