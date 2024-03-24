3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Fears On March 25, 2024

We've got ourselves a Lunar Eclipse on Monday, March 25. While it may not 'look' like a big deal, what's going on in the cosmic sky right above our noses is a big deal when overcoming our fears and how we handle such a thing.

What we're looking at on this day is 'that which is hidden,' as the Eclipsed Moon represents this idea in a very bold way.

Three zodiac signs will experience facing our fears and either accepting what we see or shrinking away from it. Because we have a Lunar Eclipse, we won't be able to look away.

This day is rife with symbolism. The main point is to confront what we cannot see, expose it, recognize it, and be done with it.

This is no small feat, either; we are talking about true fears and real confrontations here. This could be something we need to involve other people in, or this might be the personal pursuit of justice in our lives.

What we know is that we are inspired by the Lunar Eclipse and that, somehow, someway, we are going to get to the bottom of our fear, and we are going to whip it, once and for all. Fasten your seat belts and zodiac signs; it's going to be a bumpy ride.

Three zodiac signs overcome their fears on March 25, 2025:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you want in your life is progress. That means you'll have to do a real deep dive to uproot whatever issues you've stuffed down inside yourself because you know something is going on, and you want it over.

Well, Aries, you're in luck. This day, March 25, is a Lunar Eclipse, which means you'll be doing some of that personal excavating. Get your head on straight because this is going to be intense.

What you didn't want to look at is exactly what's held you back. While you have had your concerns, you really didn't want to confront that part of yourself. If you find out what's going on, then you'll have to deal with it, and the reality is that you WANT to deal with it. You want to confront this fear of yours because you have become tired of being stuck in one place.

This day and its Lunar Eclipse show you that there's more to you than the fear holding you back. Once you 'get it,' you won't be able to go backward, which spurs you on. Yes, this may be terrifying, but you feel brave and virtuous and want it to all be behind you. You no longer wish to look forward to fear on your path, and this day shows you that you can do the right thing by yourself and kick it to the ground.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you may have noticed in your life, Libra, is that as time goes on, you get better and better at most things, except you know there's that one thing you can't master. That's what you'll be dealing with on day, Monday. You haven't been able to admit to yourself that you are literally afraid to deal with this. During this day's Lunar Eclipse, you'll see that, in a way, you have no choice ... not if you want to excel.

Excellence is a part of your makeup, Libra, and you don't want to deprive yourself of this precious moment. This leads you straight into confronting your fears, no matter what they bring up for you. All you know is that you want to move forward, you want progress and quality, and you are no longer interested in keeping this out of your life due to fear.

Your fear has been irrational, and you don't like you have no control over it. So, you will utilize the powers of the Lunar Eclipse, break free of those clinging shadows, and shine like the Moon when it is full. If you really are enamored of progress, then this day brings you the opportunity you've been waiting for all of your life. Carpe diem!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have a fear of being alone. While this isn't something you'd ever, ever, ever admit to, you can't help but fear the idea that you'll either be abandoned by someone you love or that you'll somehow end up alone and feeling very lonely someday.

None of this is actually happening, but you feel as though if you think about it hard enough, you'll accidentally manifest it as reality. And during the Lunar Eclipse, the last thing you want to do is manifest loneliness.

This is where you stand up to your fears and get right down to the heart of what's happening here. With the help of a friend, this day will show you that you have nothing to fear as long as you share your thoughts with someone who can help you see the light in the darkness. What you forgot is that you are loved and nobody is abandoning you, Capricorn, but realizing this is what confronting your fear is all about.

This is a day for reflection and while the Lunar Eclipse is dominating the sky, you can see it as a symbol of your own life. Your fear is eclipsing you, and you know it. Knowing it is the first step in healing it, and in your case, to heal it is to remove it from your life permanently. All will be well, Capricorn, and you will have nothing to worry about. As they say, the only thing to fear is fear itself, and by day's end, you'll have kicked that one to the curb, as they say.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.