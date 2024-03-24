3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On March 25, During The Full Moon

We've got a Full Moon on Monday, March 25, 2024. For all intents and purposes, we can use this energy in any way we can, as the Moon shares with us the mysterious power of love, enlightenment, and intention.

This is the day when we are all aware of who we are, what we want, and the person we love or want to get to know better. This is a day for love.

One of the odd bits about a Full Moon and its effect on us here is that if there's a transit we all pay attention to, it's this one. We may not believe in 'anything,' but the Full Moon is undeniable.

For three zodiac signs, its presence in our sky makes us feel as though we've been imbued with superpowers.

While the Full Moon has been associated with 'lunacy' or bad behavior, it's also tied right in with romance, as there's always an image of a Full Moon in the sky in romantic movies.

Money, March 25 brings us a chance to create our romantic movie, and luck is on our side when it comes to the visuals.

Let us look to the night sky and experience this big, beautiful Full Moon in all of its astrological and cosmic glory.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on March 25, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All you know is that there's something about this day makes you feel as if you could do anything and get applause for it. While you don't need a large audience, you'll most definitely get that kind of rousing approval from your romantic partner, who will no doubt be dazzled by your charms on March 25, 2024.

Your partner sees you as the person who creates the excitement in the relationship. While you don't want it all to fall on your shoulders, you don't mind going where your impulses take you. You've come to trust that you really do know how to bring excitement to the romance. And it certainly doesn't hurt to have the Full Moon on your side, as it really brings out your best.

This whole day feels good to you, and when you feel good, you start getting energized, and when you get energized, it's as if the entire world is on fire with love, promise, hope, and fun. You don't see the Full Moon as something that 'brings out the crazies' but as the object in the sky that inspires love, romance, desire, and intense feeling. You don't mind feeling intense as your partner gets into your intensity, as you are always the one in the relationship who brings on the thrills.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ah, the mysterious power of love. It feels so prevalent on this day, during the Full Moon. You will find that it's quite easy to believe in love for all that it's worth. Full Moon energy is like having a full tank of gas. You're able to go about your journey feeling safe, knowing that you are equipped for what comes your way. In love and your romantic life, particularly, you'll see that this energy comes in handy, as you're able to see the 'worth' of the relationship you are presently in, and it will please you.

You've had other relationships that have brought you tears. Yet, this one seems to be built on a much stronger foundation. Perhaps it is an experience that has made what you have now felt so solidified. All you know is that something is working, and with the Full Moon above, you get to see that what you have here is something that can last and last. That makes you very happy.

So, without further ado, you will make the best of the Full Moon and share your best with your partner or with your date. All that exists on this day in your world is love and the idea of sharing it, respecting it, and living a good life surrounded by it. During the Full Moon on Monday, you'll feel very good about life, and that confidence will manifest as romantic love.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've come a long way, baby. Now that you're here, you want to make the best of it, and fortunately for you, the Full Moon is here to shine the light on your new path in love and romance. You might not have been sure that love can come to you at this point in your life. Yet, here you are on March 26, and what looks like love is indeed love.

This implies that this is the day you either meet someone new or find something in common with someone you already know that blows your mind and has you looking at that person through the eyes of a romantic interest. You may surprise yourself with your feelings on this day, but that's how the Full Moon works. It shines a light on feelings that have been in the shadows for far too long.

So, open your heart and let it happen, Sagittarius, as there's something so good and so big coming your way that you don't want to miss it. Let the Full Moon be your guide on this day. You might feel charged up and perhaps even 'over-stimulated,' but the balance will kick in once you realize that the person you've just fallen in love with feels the same way about you, too. There is so much to look forward to, and it all starts on this day during the full Moon.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.