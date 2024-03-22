3 Zodiac Signs Have Fond Memories Of Their Past On March 23, 2024

This Saturday, March 23, 2024, brings weather that reminds us of someone or something that happened to us long, long ago. Do you know how you can smell something? Instantly, you feel as though you're right back there, wherever you first smelled that particular scent. It feels like an animal memory, or something like that, as we're going by scent, and that scent is taking us back to a distant memory.

Sometimes, the past is wretched, and we want to avoid ever thinking about it again. Sometimes, we look to the past to compare how our lives are going now, gilding the past and making it seem like it was so much better 'back then.'

For three zodiac signs, one thing stands clear on this day, during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, which is that we will find it hard to let go of the past, no matter what it brought us.

Because the Moon is opposite Saturn, we are looking at how things have changed since then. While some of us might complain about the progress, there will be others here who wish to return to the past—a request that can never be fulfilled. Saturn is not an easy teacher, but we will be learning a big lesson. That has something to do with respecting time, our lives, and the concept of forward movement.

Three zodiac signs have fond memories of their past on March 23, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Thinking about the past makes up so much of your life that you'd hardly know there's a present that needs your attention, Gemini. What makes it different for you is that your memories are good and that you tend to fall into the trap of feeling things were better 'back then' and despite how many of your friends tell you that it's just as good right now, you can't help but continuously compare your present to your past.

During Moon opposite Saturn, it's pretty easy for a person to get into that mindset.

The good part is that you'll have a good old time with yourself as you relive certain old memories. You have made it a point not to dwell in the past as you really are intelligent enough to know the difference, and you want to live your life in the now. This day is 'an indulgence.' You get a few laughs over what's going on inside that mind of yours.

While you do get tired of people telling you that you can't live in the past, you have come to realize that nobody knows what in the past you are thinking about. They tend to think you're dwelling on something painful when it's just the opposite, much like the transit. What's on your mind on this day are good memories you have no plan on leaving behind. So what if you can't let go? If you're not hurting over it, then it's nobody else's business, right?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During this day's transit of the Moon opposite Saturn, you will take a trip down Memory Lane. The worst of it is that you bore your partner to death with your reminiscences, as you've done many times before. Still, your partner is quite tolerant, and they know this about you, so in truth, they aren't bored by you. They're just letting you have your moment. And you need your moment because, well ... it's your life, Leo.

You've heard people tell you to let go of the past again and again.

You wonder to yourself, 'Why?' Why would anyone want to let go of a past so rich in happiness and pride? Perhaps they haven't lived the life you've lived, and so they don't have the kind of excellent memories you have. What you know for sure is that your past is unique and special. You aren't in the mood to let it go, as you see no need to.

So, you are the exception to the rule, Leo. Once again, you stand alone and proud in a crowd of opinions, and you feel good about yourself in doing so. 'Let go of the past' is a cliche to you. You have no intentions of ever letting go of the past, and you are the total of the experiences accrued in the past. This is your life. While you're living it in the present, the entirety of it is something you want to consider, including the past.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't feel the need to let go of the past because there were so many wonderful things that happened back then that you don't feel any urgency to release your memory. You are completely capable of living your life in the present. If you should wander down Memory Lane for a while, then it's really something that you decide to do rather than deny yourself, as so many people are always telling you to stop living in the past.

March 24 brings in the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn, and the nature of this event is all about learning what makes you tick.

In your case, Libra, what makes you tick has to do with something you were a part of in the past. If that means you have to refer to the past to define who you are on this day, then that's the way it is. Your past isn't disturbing others, nor is it making you into someone that people don't like. In fact, you're totally likable, and you attribute that to your experience.

Saturn energy works well for you, showing you that you don't have to do what others say just because it's the popular route. Yes, it's not a good thing to hold on too tightly to anything, let alone the past. Your past is the key to who you are, and that feels like a good enough reason to go over it now and then. As a very self-reflective person, you aren't about to let go of your past, as the past holds the key to who you are on this day.

