3 Zodiac Signs Have A Fearless Attitude On March 22, 2024

Friday, March 22, 2024, is here to set our creative minds on fire. What may have started as an interesting thought now has the power of the Moon opposite Mars behind it.

Three zodiac signs will utilize that mega power and make something big of it. In order to do so, we must have the courage, and we must adopt an attitude of fearlessness.

This day shows us that we can do it. If we doubted ourselves in the past, then we'll live in doubt forever unless we grab hold of the Moon opposite Mars' force for good and use it towards making a dream come true.

Are we able to do this on this day, March 22? If we are one of the three zodiac signs, we can, that is for sure. Fearlessness is just a word until it's made real, and these three signs are already very familiar with 'action versus words.'

Think of it this way: We just entered Aries season. It's Springtime now, and the Vernal equinox is upon us. Our Moon is opposite Mars, and the entire thing spells power.

We are going to use that power to achieve and accomplish, and the only way we're getting to step one is by knowing in our hearts that there's nothing to fear but fear itself. Oh yes, it's real.

Three zodiac signs who have a fearless attitude on March 22, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you've made it known far and wide that you are the one in the bunch who could be considered to be 'fearless,' little do they know just how true this really is. Sure, the 'kind of the jungle' is the one who roars and shows courage.

This stereotype is built on something very real. As a Leo, you know this is no puffed-up story; you are fearless. Sometimes, it works for you, and sometimes, it doesn't, but at least you know it's easier for you to push fear aside than it is for others.

Friday, March 22, brings you the Moon's opposite Mars transit. This activates your fearless attitude and implies that you have somewhere to go with that attitude. It wouldn't be as much fun to just strut around your house feeling brave. That's why you will use this force of cosmic power to get out there and do something that requires courage and nerve.

You don't care if you make a fool of yourself because that's beside the point. You like being involved, and sometimes, yes, you make mistakes. On this day, you'll be doing something that is helpful and makes life easier for another person. Your courageous attitude saves another person's life, in a manner of speaking, and the gratitude they will feel towards you will feel like winning a gold medal.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Oh, there's so much for you to look forward to, Libra, and you honestly can't wait to get involved. With Spring here, you can envision Summer as well. This is the time of year that makes you feel as though you can really thrive. You love the good weather, and it all feels so inspiring to you. During the Moon opposite Mars on March 22, you'll get a rush of boldness and you'll want to do something with someone that may border on thrilling.

While you gave up your days as a 'thrill seeker,' you are still not ready to pack it in for life, as you feel you've got this fearless streak for a reason. It will be activated on this day, during the powerful and inspiring transit of the Moon opposite Mars. This is where you rise to the challenge and do something you've never done before. It will be so, so satisfying. It's great to get up the nerve to do something and actually do it.

You are not about 'talk' on this day; this day is all about action. You are a person of your word, and if you say you're going to do something, you will do it. You don't let yourself miss out on great life opportunities, and you feel that this Friday is here to show you that you've still got a lot of life left in you, so go, go, go, Libra. Take that energetic fearlessness out there and do something great with it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You wouldn't be you if you weren't fearless. While being brazen has gotten you into plenty of trouble in the past, you'd rather be fearless and in trouble than scared of life and inexperienced with it all. The good part is that during the Moon opposite Mars, you won't be using that courage of yours to get into trouble, but more along the lines of helping someone else.

Friday, March 22, shows you that you can do some pretty unbelievable things when you love someone. While others might call you 'brave,' this is just a way of life for you. Self-sacrifice is what you do when it comes to that one family member, and if they need you on this day, then, with the assistance of the Moon opposite Mars, you'll be right there, waiting on their command.

You are here to help, which means you'll have to make serious compromises. While this isn't anybody's idea of a good time, you've realized that being brave is not just about showing others how strong you are but about being brave enough to accept that some things don't change and that you have to adapt. Your fearlessness shows up on this day as acceptance and realism. You are self-sacrificing and real.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.