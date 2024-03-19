To attract abundance, the universe will always provide opportunities for you to learn what is holding you back from living your best life. These lessons can help you understand what is of most value to you: financial responsibility, courage in the pursuit of your dreams, and, often, worthiness. Through learning, you can unlock your true divine destiny.

On Wednesday, March 20, Jupiter in Taurus will form a lucky aspect with Saturn in Pisces, helping you to find greater balance within the lessons of your life so that you can manifest abundance more readily. Jupiter is the planet that represents abundance.

As the largest planet in the zodiac, it can’t help but make whatever area of your chart it touches. Although Saturn is one of the more serious planets, in Pisces, it brings that energy to your dreams as you can find that sweet spot within understanding your past more profoundly so that you can have more of the future you want.

As Jupiter and Saturn harmonize in the cosmos, it creates a monumental opportunity to learn from your past experiences so that you can feel more positivity about the direction of your life.

This, in turn, helps you feel more confident when you invest your energy to achieve ultimate success. Jupiter is almost at the end of its transit in Taurus, shifting into Gemini on May 25.

This energy will be felt more intensely, especially as the energy towards the Lunar Eclipse continues to build in just a few days. It’s time to lean into where you can do better to finally experience greater abundance.

The 2 specific zodiac signs who will experience abundance on March 20, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am open to receiving the abundance of growth in my life.

Jupiter in Taurus is drawing positive energy from your house of luck and abundance, which is all about stretching you outside of your comfort zone and making sure you’re tuning into what you feel called to pursue.

In this area of your life, you may experience a priority shift in which spiritual pursuits become more important. This may lead to a major life change in which you start working remotely or pursue a new interest.

While travel is always favored with Taurus energy, it’s also about what the purpose is, as this part of your astrological chart holds deep clues about your purpose.

The house of abundance that Jupiter is ruling over is also one of the areas that are known for new beginnings. This may also provide some rewards for actions that you’ve taken over the past year since this transit first began.

As Jupiter aligns with Saturn in Pisces, though, the effects of this energy may also fall closer to your heart. Saturn in Pisces has been helping you to approach love with greater seriousness and commitment, which will bring positive growth into your relationship and life.

As Jupiter and Saturn meet, you will have a multitude of possibilities to take advantage of. It may be finally feeling like you’ve moved into a new and exciting chapter of your relationship, you and your partner are starting a business together, or something as wonderful as planning or taking a trip together.

With this energy present, you can rest confident in knowing that you’ll be experiencing greater optimism and clarity involving your past decisions — both in your romantic life and your financial one. This helps you to trust the path you’re on and be able to receive all the abundance the universe has in store for you.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Abundance Affirmation: I am consciously crafting a life full of abundance.

As determined as you always are to create an abundant and joyful life, you may have some untapped potential or inspiration that you’ll be guided to focus on as Jupiter and Saturn dance on Wednesday, March 20. This is all about bringing big energy into your life as you stop selling yourself short or taking only what is being given. Instead, as these two powerful planets align, you can seize those ideas and dreams and finally manifest them into a successful and abundant life.

Jupiter in Taurus has been radiating growth and abundance to your house of finances since 2023. This has helped you understand more clearly what you are worth and what is important to you. Then, how can we create a solid foundation for wealth? As Jupiter winds down its time in this earth sign, these transits will be felt more intensely — which means that a breakthrough moment may be just around the corner.

While Jupiter in Taurus will arrive with promises of wealth, Saturn in Pisces is having you take a deeper look at your ideas, dreams and intuitive feelings. There is a huge amount of untapped potential in this part of your life that is just waiting to be fully manifested.

Use the energy of Jupiter and Saturn to help you tap into an idea or dream about a new direction in your life, which also promises to deliver the financial abundance of your dreams. Together, this can help you feel greater optimism about leaning into a new way of thinking about achievement or success.

It can teach you how to bring balance between the stability of Taurus and the universal energy Pisces represents. The idea isn’t to feel like you only must make logical decisions or let yourself run wild with the stars. It is essential to see that between the two extremes exists a place where abundance will surely flourish.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.