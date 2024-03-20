3 Zodiac Signs Start A New Relationship On March 21, 2024

It's easy enough to get into the groove as soon as you feel that Spring is in the air, and being that it's the Spring Equinox. It really IS in the air. We're even more open to the help of the transits that loom above us, namely Venus conjunct Saturn, which occurs on this day, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Here comes the sun, folks, so let's all smile and look pretty for the camera, as they used to say.

During Venus conjunct Saturn, three zodiac signs will decide that it's as good a day as any to start a new relationship. That, of course, means that there's actually someone there to start one with, and yes, there is. The Saturn part of this transit shows us that there is someone there. Yet, the full connection hasn't started with them. That's how Venus works her way, and it shows us that if we are smart and heed the vibe of the day, then we literally can start something up.

Whenever a transit conjuncts two celestial bodies, we're in luck. That luck usually spreads itself out to whoever is most open. During Venus conjunct Saturn, coming this Thursday, March 21, we will see how three zodiac signs will take that ball and run with it. This is the day we fearless start something new. We are no longer content; we are just thinking about it. We want to participate! The days of sitting on the sidelines, just watching, are over. We are now in the running for a new romance.

Three zodiac signs start a new relationship on March 21, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If Venus is involved, the Virgo is involved. That's exactly how you feel about what's in store for you in love and romance on Thursday, March 21. It's 'that' day, Virgo, and because Venus is transiting Saturn in the sky, you may feel as though this is the day you have to confess your feelings to another person, as you know they are waiting to hear from you on this topic.

The truth is that you've recently fallen in love with someone, and you want to take it into the relationship zone, and guess what? That's on the menu for Thursday's activities. So, get yourself ready to say what's on your mind, knowing that you do have the power to make this or break this. Being that you want very much to make this into a thing, then go for it. And stay positive and hopeful, as this other person wants it just as badly as you do.

Because it's a Saturn transit, you may really want to think before diving in, but that's a good thing. This is a relationship we're talking about here, so you really DO have to figure out if this is what you really want. And, being that you do really want it, you'll want to present yourself in such a manner that doesn't intimidate or scare the other person away. Fortunately, this person is so into you that it might not matter. Here's to new beginnings, Virgo!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Never in your life did you think you'd meet the person you just met. That's because never in your life did you believe you 'could' meet such a person. Welcome to your new relationship, Sagittarius. Know that what's going on in your life right now is directly related to the energy you put into it all. Still, even more so, this is related to your ability to let go of the negativity. In doing so, you opened up the floodgates to positivity. Whoa!

Thursday, March 21, brings you Venus conjunct Saturn, and that changes it all up for you. What you didn't think was possible is not only something that can be very real for you but very surprising and fortunate. You did this, Sagittarius. You created the revolution, and the universe is now showing you that you are entitled to the best it has to offer if you want it.

And you do want it. You want the person you've just met, and you don't want to allow all the doubts and second guesses to enter your mind. You want to take that chance and let Venus conjunct Saturn do its amazing thing. You want a real love life and the new experiences that come with it. This is a brand new season in your life, and you will make the best of it because you are finally ready for it all to happen. Go you!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's hard for you to accept that you may very well be on the verge of starting a new romantic relationship. Still, the way things feel, you are more than likely going in that direction. If you let yourself get giddy about it — as you should — then you might even find that this is starting to look like the time of your life right here and now. Thursday, March 21, opens that door for you. With the transit of Venus conjunct Saturn at your back, you'll know that this is the direction your heart is taking you in.

You like to think of yourself as one of those 'mate for life' kinds of people. So, when you fall in love, there's always that thought in your mind. You want longevity, and you're not really into anything casual, although you certainly crave a casual attitude with someone you're involved with. The person that has recently come into your life shows you that not only are they easy-going, but that they are compatible with you to the core. Wow, you two seriously get along.

It's this kind of gut-reaction compatibility that lets you know that you don't want this person to get away. OK, so it's time to get into a new relationship. It may be a learning curve, but who better than you is willing to learn new lessons? This is your strength, Capricorn, and you love the idea of having someone to love in your life—Someone to come home to. This makes you happy and allows you to see it all as promising and hopeful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.