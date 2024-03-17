3 Zodiac Signs Want To Be Equals In Love On March 18, 2024

There's a reason why we wish to put ourselves when it comes to our love lives this Monday. That is because we feel as though we aren't being heard. Therefore, we might not be taken seriously.

We feel as though we are legit and valid, and we do not want to suddenly be made invisible by a partner who simply isn't listening. The love may be there, but there is no threat here.

Alas, the voice is not, and for three zodiac signs, this is the day we speak up and make ourselves heard, once and for all.

We are not trying to put ourselves before them or anyone else. However, during Moon square Mercury, we may end up having to vie for attention, as we feel our opinions are not being taken into consideration by a partner that we want to trust.

This means getting up the nerve and saying what's on our minds so that this partner of ours can hear us with their 'good ears.'

And it is because of Moon square Mercury that we come to see what is really going on and how we've taken a backseat to our partner and their needs rather than stand up and fight for our space in the relationship.

We may have to wiggle right into that place on this day because if we don't do it, nobody will do it for us. So, this is the day we put ourselves first because equality is in order. If we're to be equals in the relationship, then we have to start by establishing ourselves.

Three zodiac signs want to be equals in love on March 18, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On this day, Gemini, you have a choice: step forward and make yourself known to a partner who seems to be ignoring you, or shut down and go quiet, never expressing what's on your mind and, therefore, suffering because of it. Because you're living through the transit of the Moon square Mercury, you will choose the former path, as you cannot sit still any longer. This is the day you put yourself first because you have to.

March 18 shows you that you no longer have to take the backseat. You've noticed that you've somehow been pushed aside to make room for your partner's other interests, whatever they may be.

While those interests may be perfectly harmless, you aren't fond of being shoved to the side to make room for them. And so, during the Moon's square to Mercury, you grab the available energy and push yourself into the first position.

This is how you establish yourself with your partner, Gemini, as you have to let them know that this is how it must be. You know that you are not asking for much, so they 'should' be able to work with you on this. One thing stands clear on this day. That is, you will not accept the second position as a hobby, an interest, an obsession ... whatever. You are number one in this relationship, and you are here to make sure your partner knows about it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you thought might be a phase your partner is going through has started to become what you feel is an unhealthy obsession with something other than you. While you don't believe it's too good a thing for anyone to be obsessed with you, you'd rather have the attention facing your way when it comes to your partner and their all-consuming new interests.

So you will see that on March 18, during Moon Square Mercury, you will have zero problems speaking up so that your partner can hear it coming from your mouth: Hey, I'm here; pay attention to me.

You may not be a poet this time around. You are very good at getting to the point. You will tell your partner that things have to change and that you're not willing to accept the second position when a first position is a hobby that they've just started to become interested in.

You want things to go back to the way they were, and you are very open to the idea of letting your partner have their space. Boundaries are important, and you have your own, as well. The one thing you won't tolerate is for something to stand in the way of your bond. That's why this day shows you that you have a voice and that you're going to use it to put yourself first in love.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you feel disturbed by something your partner has said to you, it's time for you to evaluate what they mean and weigh it to see if it's all as 'bad' as you perceive it to be. What you may discover during Moon square Mercury on March 18 is that you are taking it too harshly and perhaps making too big a deal about it. You are writing a script that is not necessarily based on reality. It's all because Moon square Mercury brings out your sensitivity, perhaps heightening it too much.

So, what's going on during this time is that you fear being ignored or pushed away simply because that's been your prior experience, and you don't want to see this happening again.

However, your partner is doing no such thing, but you won't know this until you go full circle with this emotion. Right now, on this day, you feel as though you are being pushed aside. You want this person to know that you are number one, and they need to treat you as such.

What's great is that the Moon Square Mercury brings lessons, and you are always open to learning Sagittarius. The lesson of the day concerns your perception of yourself and how much of it is based on past history rather than present occurrences.

This day brings liberation to you as you realize that nothing prevents you from being first in love. Your partner adores you, and you know it. It's not time to accept that you'll never be anything BUT number one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.