5 Zodiac Signs With The Happiest Horoscopes On March 21, 2024

Rapidly shifting energies and extraordinary potential are in store for us on March 21, 2024. Are you ready to rise to the challenge and show them what you are made of? Five zodiac signs — Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, Leo, and Sagittarius — will have the best experience if they lean into this message. That doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac signs have been forgotten.

Firstly, with Sun in Aries trine Moon in Leo standing out as the cosmic drivers, we are urged to remember who our friends and supporters are and who are only there to distract, confuse, and make sure we fail. Sometimes, the latter can take the guise of the former, too, so be extra careful and discerning!

You won't fall if you trust yourself. Mercury conjunct Chiron in Aries adds weight to the message by encouraging us to touch the sore spots in our psyche left by such deceptions in the past. Healing begins through courage.

Once you start, the journey unfolds beautifully and helps your soul grow, too.

If you feel called to, journal about your past and how you wish your future differed. Today's cosmos has phenomenal power. You can only align yourself with it when you stop allowing your past to hold you back.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the happiest horoscopes this Thursday.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 21, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 8 am

Some of you, Virgo, have experienced a lot of trials and tribulations in the recent past. Some of you don't have a strong support system in your home or friends group. Others of you are surrounded by naysayers who discourage you because of your gender, cultural identity, economic background, and more. The energy on Thursday urges you to shed your concern about all that. The cosmic forces have got your back and will make sure nothing can get in your way.

If you need to decompress and encourage yourself on the path forward, cook something special for yourself or order your favorite food from your favorite restaurant. Then watch the magic happen!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Working with others

Best time of the day: 10 am

Capricorn, your love life is being highlighted today, but your cosmic blessings are unrelated. Some of you recently broke up with someone, and others faced betrayal. This day's energy urges you to know your inner strength and not let the experience with one person sour your attitude toward the world because that's where you will find your blessings—only when you move forward.

Working with others is definitely highlighted because of this. So put yourself out there and give yourself another chance. You will be surprised!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 11 am

Pisces, your creative energy will be powerful today. Make sure to make time for it so you don't miss out on your best gifts. Some of you will wow yourself with the things you produce. Others are urged not to let anyone get in the way. Such windows of opportunity don't happen every day.

Interestingly, dancing is also highlighted for you as an activity that will help you release your inner genius and inner child. So, let your soul breathe as your feet and body move. Intriguing outcomes await!

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Stillness

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Leo, what makes sense for the people around you may not make sense to you, especially if you feel that herd mentality is bringing out their worst tendencies and habits. The energy today urges you to be true to yourself and carve out your path. The cosmic forces have got your back.

Just remember: you don't need anyone's permission to do this. In fact, keeping your plans to yourself is best for now. If you feel called to, sit in silence and stillness and allow your intuition to guide you to the next step.

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Unleashing your inner eccentric

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Sagittarius, the day's energy is poignant for you. Your intuition will speak loudly to you and help you understand your past's confusing experiences, especially those that left scars on your soul. That's your cosmic blessing in disguise. It will help you release buried poison and finally find healing.

Weirdly enough, once you do this, your inner eccentric will make an appearance. A good thing, too! It will enable you to move forward, take risks, and learn more. After all, that's what it means to be a Sagittarius!

