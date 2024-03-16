These 3 Zodiac Signs Learn Something New About Love On March 17, 2024

Sunday comes with an important lesson in love for three zodiac signs who get to learn something they didn't know before. Because we are working with the complex yet pin-pointed transit of Moon square Neptune trine Venus, what we're about to learn is that we can't have it all, even when our intentions are good.

This is a good lesson, too, as we have to understand that even though we believe we're doing the right thing, or, in this case, feeling the right feeling for a certain person, sometimes in life, our destiny doesn't work out according to our plan.

And while it might end up being a humbling experience, it's the very experience that saves us from further heartache. What three zodiac signs may be experienced during Moon Square Neptune trine Venus is that famous feeling of unrequited love.

There's nothing rare about this. While heartbreaking, it's also freeing in ways we never knew existed. This is the transit that allows us to accept that perhaps this 'star-crossed love' is not meant to be, and that's OK, too.

This may not feel like a dream come true for three zodiac signs. However, the wake-up call that comes from it will set us on a new trajectory, one that is made for us and worthy of our precious time. We may not be able to make someone love us. By knowing this, we become emotionally available to the right person when they do come.

Three zodiac signs learn something new about love on March 17, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are a powerful, very able person, Aries. So much of the time, you expect that your hard work will pay off exactly as you planned. You are used to getting your way. When you don't, you either become angry with yourself or wonder what you can do to rectify the situation so that it works out to your benefit in the long run.

Yet, there are days such as this one, March 17. transits like Moon square Neptune trine Venus show you that sometimes, you have to accept that certain things aren't meant to be.

There is someone in your life whom you've loved for a long time. You have always felt as though your love was such a great thing. How on earth could anyone resist it? While your love is, indeed, as mighty and majestic as you are, Aries, you will find out on this day that no matter what you do or say, the person you love is just into their own thing. Somehow, this has to be OK with you.

So, this day, during Moon square Neptune trine Venus, gives you a chance to experience true acceptance. You wanted someone, and you can't have them. You have to reconcile your feelings, which is what Moon square Neptune trine Venus does best: it helps you put it all into perspective. OK, so your love is one-sided. It's happened to a million people, and we all survive. In your case, you'll not only survive, but you'll also write a book about it!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are going to do something that you never thought was possible. What's going on during this day's transit, Moon square Neptune trine Venus, is that you will finally see something for what it really is. In your case, it's all about love. There is someone you love. You fully recognize that this is not going to work out, mostly because this person doesn't love you the same way you love them.

While this may have brought you to tears at first, you'll see that you are so much stronger than you gave yourself credit for, as you are able to process this situation very well, concluding that this is how life works: you win some, and you lose some. If you lose this battle, then you'll bounce back and win the next round. If you have to give up on this one particular person, then so be it; it happens. Life goes on, and you're OK with that.

You have learned that you cannot make this person love you. The more you try, the more you realize that this isn't fun. You are not someone who wants to waste time on love. Had that person come through for you with reciprocated love and admiration, then it would be totally worth it. You're way too smart to stick around for the punishment of loving someone who isn't receptive. This is your strength, Cancer, and you're always able to rise above. That's just who you are.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not so much that you can't make that one person love you as it is about how you can't make them love you the way you want to be loved. You are quite sure that this person loves you. Your standards are different than theirs. As time goes by, you've come to understand that no matter what you do or say, they're not going to live up to your standards, as they are, and you are you.

You'll examine the reasons why you feel this way and whether or not it's worth the effort to try again. You've already resigned yourself to thinking that they'll never want to 'do it your way,' and this might even have you questioning yourself as to why you keep on insisting that your way is the better choice.

This day might bring you is acceptance and the notion that it might not be a bad thing to try and do it 'their way' for a change. You could actually end up saving yourself much time and energy if you can adapt to them rather than continuously wish for them to change to meet you. This could potentially be a great day for you, Capricorn. OK, so your partner is not 'ideal.' Who is?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.