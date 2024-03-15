Why 3 Zodiac Signs Feel Luckier In Love On March 16, 2024

It makes sense that our feelings for the people we are in love with will be fierce and almost overpowering as we get closer to Aries season.

However, on March 16, while Pisces is still in the Sun, we have the 'pre-cursor' to Aries. We'll call that Moon trine Mars. So know this: If you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here on this day, you'll be 'feeling it.'

Love and relationships are what this day is dedicated to. Although Mars tends to bring in pushy attitudes and the 'my way or the highway' kind of approach, we will find that we're able to temper our desire to 'run the relationship' when we realize that this is no game.

We really do love the person we are with, and if we are going to see this through, then we need to find out how to balance those fiery emotions, as Moon trine Mars tends to stir the pot.

Three zodiac signs will show that this is what we need: a good, long look at our behavior. We might have approved of ourselves a short while ago, figuring that that kind of intensity was a show of our love.

On March 16, we will have the good fortune of knowing that balance is crucial, strategic, and worth investing our time into. This is a day for luck in love, and that luck comes from making proper lifestyle choices.

Here's why these three zodiac signs feel luckier in love on March 16, 2024:

1. Aries, you're ready to let someone else take the lead.

Now that you're at the place with your partner where you feel things are going well, you might want to temper your need to run the show, as Moon trine Mars tends to rev up your engines in a way that even you might not know how to handle.

You want to get ahead of things, and while this is admirable, you have to remember that this isn't a race and that your partner is not your competition.

The beautiful thing about Friday is that during the Moon trine Mars, you are in your full power. You could potentially create wonders, which is what you are being nudged into doing at this time. Take the time to breathe and redirect that amazing amount of power. We all know you're strong and fierce, Aries. You know that if you simply focus on love rather than control, you'll create for yourself an absolutely amazing day.

This is your time to shine, and you realize that. What you might find yourself doing, however, is outshining your partner. While they are more than happy to let you take the spotlight, your best advice for the day would be to share and share alike. It's hard to outshine you, Aries, so to keep things balanced, let your partner take the lead now and then. It's all good.

2. Leo, you're fall in love.

You may find that during Moon trine Mars, you'll be overwhelmed by the need to show your partner that you are thinking about them. This day brings about gift-giving and promotes the sharing of ideas, especially the ones that will make you both laugh. There's a future in store for you here, Leo. Even if it's all about what you can imagine, right now, you can't help but feel optimistic as you grow closer and closer to your partner.

You'll want to make promises that you might not be able to keep simply because you know that your romantic partner wants to hear the words come out of your mouth. With Moon trine Mars on your side, you may see that you can keep those promises after all. You feel confident in ways that you never have before, and this adds to your communication style on this day.

What you have with your partner is unique and promises so much that you might want to have a deep conversation about where it's all going throughout this day. Moon trine Mars equips you with big energy. When you feel secure, stable and emotionally strong, all of this ends up with you being the best you can be. Your sweet-natured behavior will be noticed and reciprocated on this day.

3. Sagittarius, you're ready for this.

What you'll find happening on this day is that during the transit of Moon trine Mars, you'll be more in your power than you have been in a long time. That's because you really feel good during Mars transits, and this one has you feeling like your day has come. There's much love coming your way. While some of it is familial, most of it comes from one particular person: your romantic partner.

You aren't always used to being on the receiving end of such love, as you think of yourself as the one who demonstrates the most love in the relationship. Yet, here you are, and you seem to be the apple of someone's eye. It's nice to see that you are not only loved but appreciated, as you feel you've given so much to the relationship. Now and then, it's good to know that your partner recognizes how much you give.

This day allows you to feel that it's not a one-sided love affair, even though you know deep down in your heart that it's never been anything even remotely like that. You are simply more 'open' about displays of affection, so when you get to experience how Moon trine Mars maneuvers your love life on this day, you'll be tickled to know that you are the 'object of affection,' and in being this, you don't mind it at all. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.