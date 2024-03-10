3 Zodiac Signs Make Peace With The Past On March 11, 2024

There's a lot of energy that's pushing us towards major healing these days. we won't be able to deny it on March 11, 2024, as we feel something shift inside us when it comes to how we perceive our past.

Whether we feel as though we regret something that we've done or we're still attached to something we believe someone else has done, the energy that flows our way during the transit of Venus in Pisces shows us that, no matter what, the past is where it should be: in the past.

Venus in Pisces helps us to let go of that which no longer exists and shows us that if it 'does' exist, it does so only in thought form. as the days, weeks, and years go by, that thought form becomes more and more invisible, like a ghost.

On March 11, 2024, what may have looked like a ghost memory to us now seems to have receded into the distant and unremarkable past.

Three zodiac signs will not only feel themselves releasing that past on this day, but the whole concept of making peace with it is what's going to start the process. We will look back at something that once was, cannot be changed, and no longer exists in the present. we will see with very clear eyes that it's all part of our experience. the only way to be free from it is to make peace with it, by accepting it, and moving on.

Zodiac signs make peace with the past on March 11, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you were to celebrate the ghosts of the past, then you'd get nowhere in your life. you know this like you know the back of your hand. What's going on during March 11, 2024, is that you get it, finally. you are ready to make good on it. The past holds enough drama that you could write a book about it. it might even become a blockbuster movie someday, but that's not you, and that's not what you want.

The last thing you want is to relive the tales of your life that brought you the most pain. during Venus in Pisces, you'll firmly plant yourself in the now, the present. you will make peace with the past for the purpose of being able to free yourself from the burden of 'too much thought.' Yes, you learned your lesson. perhaps there may be more lessons ahead to learn from, but this no longer has the same meaning for you.

In making peace with the past, you accept that what happened happened and that the only thing you can do about it is learn whatever there is to learn and apply it to your positive present life. You don't want to waste another precious second going over the dreariness of what once way as you are so way past that kind of thinking. The new day is dawning. if you walk into it with hope and a smile on your face, then it's because you've made peace with your past.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The past could easily eat you up and swallow you whole. that would mean that you are actively engaged in something that no longer exists, which, in a way, makes no sense to you now. Yes, some stories will occasionally come up. they will be bound to the past. as of this day, March 11, 2024, you will see that you no longer feel the same attachment to that past life of yours. so much of that freedom comes to you are a result of your ability to accept the powers of Venus in Pisces.

You have discovered a source of love in your life, Scorpio, and it disallows you from returning to that place of pain. Knowing love, you have no calling for the past. as far as emotional pain goes. who needs it? You've let the pain of the past do its work, and you've put in the hours towards healing and therapy. The great thing about effort is that it brings results, and here you are, on this day, healed.

And so, you've made peace with the past and all the ghosts in the night that try hard to rattle the walls of your mind. They are virtually meaningless to you now, as you feel firmly established in the present, and that, in itself, gives you the freedom to feel positive about the future. There is no burden to carry around any longer. you have made peace with the past, and that's as good as it gets.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you think about it for too long, you'll eventually end up feeling emotionally pained over things that happened so long ago that they are completely irrelevant now. You have memories that drag you all the way back. being that you are such a productive person in the present, you may start to wonder if any of these old memories serve you in the slightest. What you'll find is that during Venus in Pisces on March 11, these memories do you no good.

And you, being someone who is very pragmatic and sensible, will snap to your senses. you will recognize that it's time to either make peace with the past or live in it and go nowhere. Your forward-thinking self knows that the only direction is forward, so you do the right thing by yourself on this day. you make forgiving the past a reality, which puts it in its place.

Making peace with your past is not only a healthy move, but it's a practical one, as well, as other things in your life need your attention right now. There are people in your life who are very supportive of you, and they want it only for your good health and well-being. You don't owe them anything, but you sure do want to be there for them. so, making peace with the ghosts of the past is the only logical next move, and as it goes with you, success is a certainty.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.