3 Zodiac Signs Pursue Their Dreams On March 11, 2024

On this day, March 11, 2024, we have the helpful and confidence-building support of an Aries Moon during Venus in Pisces. With March now firmly in place, we can't help but feel that we're not in the groove. Time is 'marching' on, and we want a piece of it. We want our share of the pie, and as we've come to learn, if we want something done, we have to do it for ourselves.

This kind of thinking shows us that we have autonomy and trust in ourselves. It isn't about waiting for someone else's guidance, permission, or approval. It is about the pursuit of a dream because we feel compelled to pursue what we believe will be a happy addition to our lives. The success that we envision is made possible for three zodiac signs: during the transit of Venus in Pisces during the Aries Moon.

On this day, these three zodiac signs will feel unstoppable but not pushy. We are here to map out our future logistically. We are realistic while being lofty. What we know for sure is that this pursuit is pure of heart. That is what we're going for, this dream of ours. It's all about how to make ourselves feel happy and content with our lives here on Earth.

Zodiac signs who pursue a dream on March 11, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It never hurts to have an Aries Moon when you, yourself, are an Aries. This day is going to show you that power is readily available, especially when it comes to figuring out exactly what you want to do and going after it with speed and efficiency. You have always wanted to do that one thing. On March 11, you're going to feel confident enough to put aside your distractions so that you can totally focus on the pursuit of that one glorious dream of yours.

And you know how you can get, Aries, once you get something in your mind. It's as good as yours, and this attitude holds over for dreams as well. You aren't someone who backs down easily. When you actually LOVE something, the pure positive energy that drives you towards that goal allows you to know yourself as a true force majeure. This is the day that you not only figure out what you want, but you go for it with stealth and acumen.

You've also got Venus in Pisces to help you keep the grace in the pace. This means that as you go for your dream, you make sure you pick up the pieces as you go along. No sloppy driving for you on this day, Aries. Because you, yourself, are a force of love and power, you go for your dream while respecting your environment and the people who live in it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What prompts you to concentrate on something you've always wanted to achieve on this day, March 11, is the idea that you still haven't made it so. You know that you are fully capable of doing so. In a way, due to the energy made present for you by the transit of Venus in Pisces, you will challenge yourself into action, and this action will lead to an all-out pursuit of your dream.

And why not? You deserve to grant yourself the success story you know you were created for. Since your dream happens to be one that will not only serve you but others as well, you feel very supported by universal energy. And you'd be right about this as well, Cancer, as it seems that all of the forces of nature are here to guide you along your journey to success.

During the transit of Venus in Pisces, you'll feel as though what you want is not only totally practical and beneficial to others but that it's something you owe yourself. You might even feel a little more driven than usual to make it all happen. There's a fire in you that cannot be seen as anything but a driving force that leads you in the right direction in your pursuit of making your dream come true.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When March 11 wakes you up, Sagittarius, it will be as if an alarm goes off in your head, letting you know that you need to get involved again with your life. You've taken off way too much time, thinking that everything would snap back into place if only you thought about it long enough. During Venus in Pisces, you'll find that the time to make that dream of yours come true is NOW, not later.

This is the crux of your motivation. Because we have an Aries Moon, as well, you'll feel so liberated from your past behavior or lazy ways that you'll want to go go go when it comes to pursuing an old but beloved dream. And the beautiful part is that you haven't lost your touch, not at all. Yes, you got into a little bit of a funk for a while there. Something sparks you back into life again on this day, and that spark comes in the form of Venus in Pisces.

What works for you on this day is movement and trust. It would be best if you believed that even though times have changed, you are still the same go-getter as you used to be. Sure, you might be rusty, but you're a competitor, an Archer, a person who always envisions themselves as victorious. This day lets you refocus on that kind of achievement, as this is the dream you wish to pursue. Please get back to it, Sagittarius. Ready, aim, fire.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.