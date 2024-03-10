5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On March 11, 2024

It may have been a New Moon day yesterday, but the energy hasn't dissipated yet. So be prepared for some fun on March 11, 2024, because the cosmic forces are ready to rock and roll! While five zodiac signs — Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, Pisces, and Leo — will have the best horoscopes under this influence, the rest have something special in store for them, too.

First of all, we have a major astrological transit to contend with — Venus will leave Aquarius and enter Pisces on March 11. Since Venus is exalted in Pisces, you can feel confident that the next month or so (as Venus rolls through the sign) will be amazing for everyone who lives and breathes love, beauty, and aesthetic excellence.

From fashion designers to artists to lovers to cats, the cosmic shine will be real. Since we also have the Moon conjunct Mercury in Aries and later the Moon conjunct North Node in Aries in our corner, this glow-up may impact tangible areas of your life, too, like your ability to express yourself, your hopes and dreams, and your plans for the future. Being practical never felt so good!

If you feel called to, maintain a Moon journal, starting now. Map your feelings, wins, losses, and everything in between. Patterns will emerge eventually and help you shape your life more intentionally. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 11, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with beautiful horoscopes on March 11, 2024:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Engaging with friends

Best time of the day: 2 am

Capricorn, there's nothing wrong with being kind and generous. However, too much of something can lead to something bad, attracting energy/emotional vampires or falling for unscrupulous lies. That's your cosmic gift — the gift of truth.

As long as you hold this wisdom in your heart, you will know when to help and when to hold back. You will also know when someone is trying to manipulate you into giving away the best things in your possession to them and when someone genuinely needs you to stand up for them. Trust your gut on this.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Teaching children

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aries, you will be presented with a chance of a lifetime. That's your good luck! So make sure to seize your destiny and not let self-sabotage hold you back. For some of you, this opportunity can take you from your country of origin to all over the world. It will feel like a gamble at first, but look deeper, and you will know what the best decision is.

If you feel called to, spend time with kids, whether yours, your siblings, or even those in a childcare center. Be present for them as an adult and answer their questions. Or teach them something valuable, even if it's just a cool math trick. You will be surprised by how much it heals your inner child.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Small kindnesses

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Cancer, guess who's your best friend? It's karma. If this makes you want to play that Taylor Swift song on repeat, go for it! By the end of Monday, scores will be settled, lines drawn, and you will emerge victorious over them all.

Just remember not to make this the entire focus of your day. Spend time with your loved ones, do what you love, and extend kindness to those who need it. There are always ways to enjoy the sweetness along with the drama and dreams.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Jewelry

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Pisces, your hard work will bear fruits starting. So be prepared for a ton of good luck and opportunities. You absolutely deserve it! Just remember: delayed gratification only works when you choose to treat yourself and celebrate your victories eventually. Don't allow your anxieties to push the finish line further ahead just when you are about to cross the line.

Interestingly, you are encouraged to dress like a queen/king by purchasing some kind of jewelry. Whether it's a watch, a necklace, or a solid ring, pick the piece that draws you the most.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Collecting rocks

Best time of the day: 5 am & 10 am

Leo, the energy urges you to turn inward and focus on your private/secret projects. Even if you are invited to a Moon rave or some other party, choose the solitary path. Your blessings lie here, including genius ideas while you are working on your project.

If you feel called, the energy is really fortune for collecting crystals. So visit your neighborhood metaphysical shop or check out your favorite crystal store online. Which rock calls out to your soul? That's the one for you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.