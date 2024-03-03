3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On March 4, 2024

March 4, 2024 brings us the delightful transit of Mercury sextile Uranus, during a Capricorn Moon. What brings the 'delight' part lies in the idea that on this day, three zodiac signs will 'dare to go there,' meaning that we will not let our own personal inhibitions get in the way of expressing ourselves to the max. We have 'things' on our minds and we want to tell it like it is, so to speak.

Thanks to Mercury, everything on this day gets a jump start, and with Uranus as the main energy source of the day, the one thing we can expect is that the last thing we'll be experiencing on this day is boredom.

We are talkers, experiencers, lovers and even fighters...but the fight is for love, and the entirety of this day's experience is to make the right moves so that this love of ours can grow and grow.

The Capricorn Moon helps us see that we're not kidding ourselves. As it is, sometimes we have good intentions because we 'think' that's the right way to go about it all, but on this day, we KNOW what is right and what is wrong and even it means we have to get out of our comfort zones to do what's right ... we will do it. These three zodiac signs will experience a very nervy but enjoyable day of love, romance and hope.

Three zodiac signs are very lucky in love on March 4, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's so much on your mind during this day, and March 4 is going to prove to you that it's best to speak up so that there's no misunderstanding between you and your romantic partner, as there has been in the past when the both of you felt fearful of 'really' saying what's been on your mind. And the thing is, what's on your mind is a good thing, and even though you've hesitated to bring it up, this day feels kind of 'safe', and you'll feel that your words can finally be heard.

And you'd be right, but one of the things you'll find out on this day is that your partner knew ahead of time what you were going to bring up on this day, and they will be smiling from ear to ear when you finally get up the nerve to actually approach them with this idea of yours. The truth is, you're not really bringing out any big surprise, but with Mercury sextile Uranus at your back, you won't be able to help but feel as though it's a good thing, anyway.

What you'll find happening during this transit is that all it does is solidify what you already know about your romantic partner, and that is that they are always willing to hear you out, always ready to give you whatever it is that you want and that they love you with their whole heart and body. Whatever you've withheld will be revealed on this day, and it will be accepted with open arms by a partner who is always there for you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You happen to feel that luck in love is something you always have, even when it doesn't look that way to others. Being that you are a true original, you're also a person who is able to write their own story. On March 4 you'll feel as if what you experience with your romantic partner on this day, is just part of the never-ending love story that is your life.

You have made a choice, Capricorn, and then the Moon is in your sign; you are all the more adamant about your individual right to choose, and what you choose is to see it all as positive and productive. You have never had it in your mind that having a love relationship was supposed to be something out of a fairy tale, and that is precisely why it works so well for you. You do what you do, and all is well within that context.

Mercury and Uranus open up the gates for you to be even more in touch with who you are and why you are so strong when it comes to love and romance because you see the beauty in that which is rare and different; you aren't here to be like everyone else, and on this day, you will get to appreciate your partnership for what it is: flawed, playful, exciting, weird, different, unique, perfect, and amazingly imperfect. Just as you had hoped it would be, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This day brings you nothing but delight as you truly feel as though you and your romantic partner have reached a new level of love, as the transit of Mercury sextile Uranus shows you that it's good to be different and that in being the way you both are, you have tapped into something that perhaps other people wouldn't necessarily appreciate.

What you have with your partner is private and incredible. It's not the stuff you talk about with your friends because what you have discovered with your partner is that it's OK to keep things between yourselves. Not everything is everyone's business, and in living this way and constructing your romance this way, you've come to understand just how much of a dynamic duo you really are.

This is the gift of Mercury with Uranus, and for someone like you, it means everything in the world, Aquarius. Having a Capricorn Moon helps to keep the balance as you and your partner tend to really go nuts when you're left to your own devices, but that's OK...balance is a good thing! What you'll get to experience on this day is your own private kind of joy, and it's what makes the two of you grow closer and closer each day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.