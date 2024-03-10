Love Feels Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 11, 2024

Hey there, Venus in Pisces! Where have you been all my life? What may start as a regular old day in Romance Town slowly but surely takes on tones of deep love and surprising tenderness. How else would a transit such as Venus in Pisces work if not to show us all how deep we can feel about another person?

On March 11, 2024, three zodiac signs will get to know that there's no limit on how much we can love the person we are with.

Now, that's a very lucky thing, isn't it? The idea of having our love actually grow may not have been a consideration here. Yet, this day shows us that we have another side to ourselves, and it's both sensitive and empathetic.

This day allows us insight into 'how the other half lives' and, in this case, 'the other half' is literally our romantic partner. If we are open to the power of love, then we will see that this is a 'hands-on' activity. The sharing of love through embraces and warm hugs definitely plays a huge role.

Venus in Pisces is a sweet spot when it comes to cosmic love gifts. We're all going to receive this gift, but it will only be three specific zodiac signs that pick up on just how profound this day can be for us. Because of the sensitivity involved with Pisces-related transits, we may find that there are cues to pick up on during this day that we might not have seen before. If we are keen and respond accordingly, we may just end up having one of the best and most loving days ever.

Love feels lucky for three zodiac signs on March 11, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's going to be very clear to you on Monday is that you can't blow this, Gemini, as you've been seriously handed a second chance, and you know it. Don't be alarmed, though. It's all good. The way you deal with your self-doubt will show you that you can whip it and set it aside for good, so trust in this. You have Venus in Pisces on your side and working hard for your benefit, so hang in there and KNOW that this day is going to be amazing.

OK, first, you are aware that things haven't always gone so well in your love life. So, when things ARE going well, you can't help but feel like 'any minute now' something's going to crack. Well, guess what? It 'ain't' happening, Gemini, so get used to it. That's right. Get used to having a happy life with a great partner who is totally into you and not looking for the crack that leads to the 'horror story' that you always anticipate. NOT HAPPENING.

Rejoice, rejoice. You have a voice, and that voice is telling you to express yourself and not be shy. Venus in Pisces is all about love. Since you are really lucky in love at this point in your life, why look a gift horse in the mouth? This is where you can experience Gemini. Know this: Great things can happen to you, too, so own that knowledge now!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Lucky in love? Moi? If you feel this way on this day, then learn to open your arms to it because, yes, you are absolutely in line for a love promotion, and it's all taking place during Venus in Pisces. You and your partner may have fallen into that familiarity trap where you're both so used to each other at this point that nothing seems special or surprising. Yet, bang-zoom! It's on, and the love is about to flow like a river on this Monday.

So, just as soon as you start to get comfortable thinking that love is 'one of those things that really doesn't thrill after a while,' in comes the big surprise. It comes to you in the form of your romantic partner stepping up their game and showing you that, oh yeah, love is here, now, and ripe for the picking. So pick. Pick to your heart's content, Virgo, as your partner is your tree of life.

Know this: love is rare, special and timely. Don't pass this moment up, Virgo, because a day like this one is meant to be used as a seed for further days like this. You have to get on the ball and take advantage of the timing. Venus in Pisces is all about love, but it's also about being in the right place at the right time to receive that love. So open those eyes and see what is right in front of them.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

On Monday, you'll notice that you feel very clued in on something happening inside your partner's head. You want to add to it so that they feel less alone. Your partner has been deep in thought for a long time. You're starting to get worried, as they haven't shared much of what's on their mind with you.

Here's where it all flips around and gets better: during Venus in Pisces, you'll see that it's OK for couples to have their moments of silence, as your partner, in particular, is one of those people who doesn't say what's on their mind until they really think it through. And what you'll find out is that during Venus in Pisces, what's on their mind is that they only wish to please you and that they haven't figured out the perfect way to do so yet.

Well, that's touching and beautiful, and what you'll get to show them on this day is that there's very little they need to do outside of just showing up as a truthful and loving person. If what's troubled them is all about them not knowing how to show their love in bigger and better ways, then if it means that much to them, use the power of Venus in Pisces to initiate a more profound conversation on the topic. Everything that happens today shows you both that with open communication, all will go well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.