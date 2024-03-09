3 Zodiac Signs Friendships Fall Apart On March 10, 2024

While it might feel dramatic at the moment, the idea of a friendship 'falling apart' is just a phrase for what happens when we know, in our hearts, that we simply cannot be friends with that person any longer. Hey, it happens, and it's never a 'bolt of lightning' moment of realization. Knowing we can no longer be friends with someone usually happens over time. When that moment strikes, the light-bulb moment of recognition usually feels like lightning.

On March 10, 2024, three zodiac signs will realize that there's someone in our life who simply isn't working out for us, certainly not as a friend, that's for sure. We may have tried, but the more we try, the more we realize that there's a gap between us that cannot be filled. There's a transit taking place that shows us just how far we are from being able to fill it, and that transit is Mercury harmonizing with Pluto.

We've also got ourselves a New Moon in Pisces, and New Moon energy is often the turning point for events. In this case, the event taking place is the recognition that one friendship we have cannot go further. We've come to the end of the line. In a way, it's a good thing. We can move on now, and that's always good.

Zodiac signs whose friendships fall apart on March 10, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only reason you know for sure that you need to separate yourself from one particular friend in your life is that you realize that the gap between the two of you is one that you don't see yourself wanting to fill. That is simply because the two of you have grown so far apart in ideology and desire that you really aren't interested in that person anymore.

This is not a negative thing by any means, Aries, and during the New Moon in Pisces, you will feel that the 'disintegration' of this friendship is really just a natural 'next step.' You are experienced enough with life's ups and downs to realize that not everything lasts forever and that the concept of friendship is definitely something that falls into that category. You are OK with this, and so is this other person. Life just happens.

What you might, at a later date, think of as a friendship that has fallen apart, you know now as an inevitability. Because you are a person of decisiveness and power, you make it happen sooner rather than later. Things change, life changes, and people must go their ways. March 10 shows you that you have your example to go by and that, while you're able to remember this person fondly, you know they have no place in your world at present.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The end of a friendship hits you hard, but this is no ordinary friend. You're not ghosting them out of your life. What's taking place on this day, March 10, is that during the New Moon in Pisces, you will both feel as though something 'clicked' in the friendship and that it can no longer go on as it has been. Both of you have changed too dramatically, and you are both quite content with your changes.

During the New Moon in Pisces, you'll feel as though this day is specifically set here to show you that you needn't pretend any longer. New Moon energy always represents decisions made and new paths that await us if we're brave enough to engage. You may find that on this day, courage is no problem here. You know who you are, and you realize very deeply in your heart that this old friend of yours must become a person of the past.

While you could say that the friendship has fallen apart, you are also in a positive-energy state of mind. You see the dissolution of this friendship as something that will benefit both of you. What you have between you is an no-go. Nothing serves to further. Thanks to the friendship, you are no longer growing. You feel, mutually, that you're both holding each other back. This is what lets you know that it's all going to be OK and that moving on is the right move.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Holding on to sadness is a thing you sometimes do, Pisces. While it's not something you 'like' doing, you feel that there are times when you are personally not strong enough to say 'no' to it. And there's someone in your life who makes you feel sad, and they happen to be a friend. This friend shows you that if you stay together, you'll only feel worse as time goes on. For whatever reasons there are, you know that you and this friend must part ways.

And so it goes, and so it happens on this day. During the New Moon in Pisces, you'll see that you do have it inside you to make bold moves and that even though it takes a lot of courage to end a friendship literally, you also know that this friend might not even notice. Their lack of participation in the actual friendship itself is part of why you know things need to come to a close. And on this day, you'll witness the beginning of the end.

It's OK because it's a Pisces transit. You, being a Pisces, won't be able to help but feel a little positive power in there to remind you that everything is going to be OK. Another one bites the dust. It's not a day for jumping up and down with joy. It may open the emotional gates for you so that you can attract better friendships and more joy into your life in the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.