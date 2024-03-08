3 Zodiac Signs Radiate Positivity On March 9, 2024

We've got Mercury in Aries running circles around the cosmic sky at the same time as the Moon harmonizing with Jupiter, and you know what that spells? Personal power and sovereignty. Oh yes, this day, March 9, 2024, could potentially change a person's life.

In fact, it could be the hinge that changes everyone's life. We may find that this kind of unearthing of power can only be appropriately honored by three specific zodiac signs on this particular day.

That's not to say anyone is excluded. Everyone's invited in, but are you ready for this kind of seismic change in your life?

The power and positivity available to us on this day must be met by the person who can handle the idea that the negative aspects of their lives can no longer be the star attraction.

This day is for shining like a star. Are you ready to shine, glisten and gleam?

If you are, then you are more than like one of the three zodiac signs listed here on this day. During the transit of the Moon harmonizing with Jupiter, it's all good in the hood, as they say.

You'll notice that your positive attitude is catching on when you see family members smiling for no reason at all when your once-cold neighbors finally greet you with a warm greeting, or when someone lets you in front of them on the roadway.

Now, that's a 'sign' that the power of positivity is at play. Experience it on this day, in full.

Three zodiac signs radiate positivity on March 9, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, hi there, beautiful! Who's that shining star in the mirror? It's YOU, Cancer, and that gorgeous mug of yours is exactly how you perceive yourself on Saturday. And why would this day be any different than any other day?

Well, first of all, for you, Cancer, it's hard to get around the ebullient energy that comes with the transit, Moon harmonizing with Jupiter, as all things seem 'good to go.'

Your plans are working, and your dreams seem very possible. What this day does is that it puts you in a state of acceptance, which means that whether things work out or not, you're OK with all of it.

That's the treasure that the Moon harmonizing with Jupiter brings you on this day, Cancer. Acceptance of what is allows you to feel that everything is just freakin' fantastic.

And when you're feeling fantastic, you not only accept yourself, as in that person in the mirror. You have a big heart for those around you, as well. In fact, you're in such a forgiving mood on this day that you feel good about the entire human race.

Whoa! 'I'll have what she's having... ' It's a rare day indeed when you or anyone gets to feel that powerful and positive about life on earth, but hey ... it happens. You're the beneficiary of that magic on this day. Go for it. Eat it all up!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being in a great mood is something you very much enjoy, most especially because you don't always allow yourself such indulgences.

However, you won't find anything to doubt, as this transit has you feeling on top of the world.

Honestly, this is your best time to strike. If you have something you want to conquer or achieve, then this is your good luck day, Virgo. The universe is supporting you.

One of the things you may notice on this day is that you radiate positivity and make others feel good, and that, on some deep level, is really what you've always wanted to do.

Life takes a bite out of you here and there. So, you've learned not to trust it on a day-to-day basis. The reality is that, in the end, you're a softy Virgo, a real marshmallow of a person, and you want to please people and make them smile.

That's why this day grants you access to the world of positive power. Once you get a taste, you'll be a believer from now on. You don't like being a grump.

You realize that sometimes that's your go-to crutch, as it protects you from the jabs of others, but there's no jabbing going on during this day.

There's no need to protect yourself because of this day; you are surrounded by love and the support of good friends and family.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

An amazing thing is about to happen to you, Sagittarius, and it occurs when you are looking in the mirror. What you see in the mirror always looks good to you. When you see yourself in photos, you feel as though the mirror image looks way better.

What's taking place during the interesting and healing transit of the Moon harmonizing with Jupiter is that you will come to accept that the way you look in photos is just. The way you look, and that's just fine as it is.

While that may sound a little wishy-washy, what's going on during this day for you is that you are summoning up all of your powers. You can place them on a positive trajectory that leads to personal acceptance and true self-love.

The idea that you are who you are is radical, as it's hard to accept ourselves 'as we are.' You are adapting to the times, Sagittarius, and that shows intelligence and discretion.

Your powerful moment occurs during the Moon's harmonizing with Jupiter when you realize that you are so much more than your body and that these bodies of ours will crumble at some point.

But you have your mind, your amazing, brilliant, intense mind. For this, you feel as though you are the ruler of the universe, in full acceptance of your fate. That is your strength on this day, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.