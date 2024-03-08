3 Zodiac Signs Face Their Greatest Fears On March 9, 2024

Facing one's fears is probably the last thing on the list of 'things we want to do' during life, as those fears are in place for a reason. We develop many fears in the course of a lifetime.

If we don't face them, we end up using these fears as crutches. We teach ourselves, unconsciously, to depend on them as our fears are what 'get us out of things.'

What's worse is that we tell others that we are fearful. Thus, everyone needs to cater to the fact that we are fearful and leave us alone about it.

This is how fear becomes more than fear. It becomes an excuse, a way out of responsibility. While the fear is most definitely real, it may not be as backed up in reality as we'd like to think it is.

During this day's transit of Mars square Uranus, we will see that we've held ourselves back for far too long and that it's finally time to face those fears to see if they really are 'all that.'

Three zodiac signs have clung tightly to these fears, and we identify with them to the point where we don't see that we even have an identity without them.

On this day, we realize that we've gone too far, we're now starting to see how our fear has become our ruler.

What's more is that, with the power of Mars square Uranus on our side, we no longer wish to be ruled. This is going to be one heckuva day for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs will face their greatest fears starting March 9, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is a biggie. Facing your fears means admitting that you have fears to begin with. On March 9, there will be nowhere to run to and nowhere to hide when it comes to getting down with the reality that certain fears of yours have taken over your life.

You want nothing more to do with it. You think you can kick any habit and always rise to the surface smelling like a rose, and you'd be right, Taurus.

During Mars square Uranus, you'll see that the only thing standing in the way between you and the big success you have in mind for yourself are the irrational fears that you've given a spotlight.

When you try to make sense of all that, you can't find a solid reason as to why these fears still play such an important role in your life.

You are willing to work and incorporate helpers if need be, as in friend circles or therapists who can help you get to the bottom of it all. What's most important is what you discover on this day.

That is, you are conscious of this fear, and you want it gone permanently. You are no longer interested, from this date forward, in allowing this fear to rule your life as it serves no purpose other than to bring you down. Stand and deliver, fears! Be gone with you!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't like admitting to anyone else that you harbor certain dreadful fears. What's worse is that in not admitting to these fears, you've convinced yourself that you are, in fact, not afraid.

So, you've done yourself the double whammy disservice by buying into the idea that the fears that grip you most intensely are not real. So, you've spent much time lying to yourself, which changes on March 9.

Because of the transit Mars square Uranus, you won't be satisfied with lying to yourself any longer. You have come to realize that this one particular irrational fear is at the heart of why you self-sabotage so consistently.

Knowing this, however, is the beginning of a radical transformation. This is the gift of this day's transit, Mars square Uranus. Prepare to face those fears, Libra. Like it or not, it's what you want to do.

While facing your fears is the hardest thing you'll ever have to do, there's the promise of freedom on the other side of it. Knowing that you dared to see the truth in all of its 'frightening' glory is what's going to change you.

From this day forth, you will know that you are much greater than your fear. In fact, what once had such a hold on you gradually fades into nothingness, happily.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You could list a few dozen fears, but you don't really like thinking of them as 'fear' per se. they are more along the lines of 'things that bother you.' What's going to come up for you during Mars square Uranus is that you have been avoiding the idea that these fears are actually inhibiting your life and that you need to call them out for what they are rather than lessen their importance.

By admitting to yourself that you have an actual problem, be it a fear or a phobic reaction to something, you are then in the position to help yourself. That's how Mars square Uranus works on you.

You are clearly someone who wishes the best for themselves. You want your mental health to be in top shape, along with the rest of you. That is why this day stands out. This is the day you begin to look at what's really going on so that true healing can take place.

Once you start this process, Aquarius, there's no going back. You can't un-know what you've learned. On this day, all lessons point to the fact that you haven't faced your fears and that it's time to get to it.

You are brave and strong, and you know it. You are also aware that you've held this kind of self-confrontation off for way too long. Mars square Uranus gives you the excuse to change your life for the better by confronting a fear that can no longer have a hold on you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.