3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their Inner Strength On March 8, 2024

On this day, March 8, 2024, we have a rare occurrence in our cosmic sky. Because of the transit Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, we will be getting in touch with our inner strength, so much so that we might even surprise ourselves with what we find.

As human beings, there's so much to endure. We go through pain, loss, illness, rejection, and mental illness, and yet we keep on fighting. We always, no matter what, keep on fighting.

So, what is it about us that continues to battle on despite the odds? It's just in our nature. For three zodiac signs, the concept of battling the odds is just what we do, and during Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, the chances of gaining on that realization are greater than we could ever know. This is the day three zodiac signs realize that they have the power within them, after all.

This day is filled with victory, no matter how small or great these 'winnings' are. What we discover during the Pisces Moon conjunct Mars is that not only are we not going to fight, but even if we do fight, we're going to win, no matter what. We are unsinkable, and the reservoir that gives us this strength is found within. This day brings deep meditation and strong conviction for these three zodiac signs.

These three zodiac signs find their inner strength on March 8, 2024:

1. Aries

Oh, the troubles you've seen, Aries. And yet, here you are. You've lived to tell your story. Should you even want to tell that story, it will end up a best seller as you know exactly what you went through to get here, and now that you are here, you attribute your stellar success to one thing: inner strength. You've got what they call 'character,' and while this is something we all can attain, you can safely say that you are someone who has risen above the odds.

While you already know this about yourself, you'll find that during the Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, you'll be once again reminded that if you need to tap into that source of energy and power, it is always there for you, and you know where to find it in your heart.

This day brings about deep thought for you, and if conflict knocks on your door, you are already in tune with how to get past it.

This day is a reminder of what you already know, but as it goes with inner strength, we always need a refresher course as this is a very sacred and ephemeral thing. You like being a brave warrior, but you also know that this means you need to be on guard and wary all the time. That's why during the Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, you tap into that reservoir of inner strength so that you can handle whatever comes your way. Always.

2. Sagittarius

What you've learned is that what happens 'out there' is literally happening 'out there' and not inside your mind. What you would like to do with your life is find a place to return to that is within your mind should times become pressing, as they do. On March 8, during the transit of Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, you'll once again be very much in touch with the idea that you have that retreat of peace and quiet. To get away from the noisy world, all you have to do is go within through meditation.

You are open to the spiritual arts and practices, and you have found that through meditation, many obstacles and blocks melt, leaving a clear view of your own path, which is unmarred, quiet, and powerful. This is your place, and no one else goes there. On this day, you can gain access to this place of inner strength, and oddly enough, it looks like a velvet void of beautiful, rich blackness.

You discover your inner strength on a daily basis, as there is no limit to what's inside you. On this day, you'll find that you are grateful to yourself for wanting to explore those inner regions of the mind. You'll feel happy that you didn't shrug at the idea of this kind of research, and you'll be delighted to know that this search for inner peace and strength really works.

3. Capricorn

What goes on inside your mind is both private and exclusive, as this is the place where you go when you need the strength to carry on. During this day's transit, Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, you will feel both strong and sensitive. You'll want your judgment to be spot on when it comes to a particularly tough decision that you'll need to make. For this, you require a backbone and a strong will, and all of it is possible to find if you remember what you've made of.

During Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, you, Capricorn, will go inwards as that is where the answers are. You are someone who works very well with the visible world. You are present and attentive, and there's not a soul on earth who could accuse you of being unreliable. You give so much to the external world, and you know that the external world doesn't give us much back to you; it returns.

So, to replenish your vitality, strength and resolve, you turn within. In meditation, you are able to tap into that vast space where consciousness itself is the fountain of life. You discover your inner strength on this day, during Pisces Moon conjunct Mars, because it has shown you that this is the place of true peace. This is your sanctuary, your enlightened home. This is what makes you the powerful person you are, and this is what keeps you going in the external world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.