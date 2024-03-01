Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For March 2, 2024

The Sun remains in Pisces while the Moon changes signs on March 2, 2024. This brings an incredible opportunity to understand what's in store for you or a friend by reading each zodiac sign's tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 02, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Burn out happens. Today you can easily grow tired of doing the same thing repeatedly. What you used to be interested in could lose its shine. Before you think that you're totally over a dream come true take into consideration other factors. Are you tired? Do you feel lonely? Maybe a good nap, some food, and quality time alone or with a friend will refresh your spirit and renew your zest for what you do at work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Taurus, you can be stubborn, and that single personality trait could make you think you don't know what to do next for various reasons. However, you're pretty clever. You can figure this problem out. Get out of your way and think outside of the box. You've got this!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Listen to that gut reaction, Gemini. Your spirit often shows you what you need to know by how it responds to the things around you. If you find yourself tensing up or feeling anxious, pay attention. You can know what you need to know in those strong and powerfully emotional moments.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Comparison culture is real. You can easily get caught up in comparing yourself to others, a quick one-way ticket to unhappiness. Don't look at what other people have and wonder why you don't have the same. Be authentic and give thanks for what you have now. You might not be happy if you lived another person's life. Live your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

There's something extraordinary about spending quality time with a good friend. A good friend helps you to laugh. They bring you joy. Feeling that connection reminds you of how good life can be. You realize you're not alone and that life is worth living because you have someone in it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Ditch the negative self-talk. You have so much life ahead of you. Whenever your brain introduces negative self-talk into your day, tell it to go take a hike. Replace what you know isn't your highest good with something better and more uplifting.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The timing may feel off. The appointment you want to make or the date you'd like to have could be hard to get. It might seem that what you desire will never happen. But the universe often protects you and helps you to find the path you're meant to be on. Trust it!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Speak life into other people's world. You can tell when someone is putting in their best effort. They are trying to diet and eat correctly. You see them dressing up a little bit more. Be sure to share your observations. It can feel so good to know someone notices your effort.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Hello there, Sagittarius. You're making it to where you want to be. You've been working really hard at hitting some goals. The gym, going to school, doing your best at your job ... whatever it is, it's starting to work out well for you. Slay!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Don't overthink it. When you want to do something, go for it. You have to trust that you're ready now. You might hesitate to take action or test the waters on a great idea. But push those fears and doubts aside. The timing is now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles - Reversed

Are you doing more than your fair share of the work? It may feel disheartening that no one seems to care as much as you do. You may find it hard to remain motivated when you feel an imbalance of work with others. Talk about it with your partner. Ask them what they can do to make things feel more equal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's time to shut the door. You're at the end of journey in this life and now it's time to celebrate it. You have had a wonderful season of growth, and the future may or may not cross your paths again. Either way, you are better for having known each other, and memories can last a lifetime.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.