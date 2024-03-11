5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes From Now Until March 17, 2024

Starting Monday all the way through Sunday, five specific zodiac signs experience great horoscopes. Courage and conviction are the name of the game from March 11 - 17, 2024. Those who believe they can succeed will succeed. Those who don't want to — whether it's because of self-esteem problems, being manipulated by a narcissist in their environment, or some other reason — will not.

Under this influence, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes this week: Sagittarius, Aries, Taurus, Leo, and Pisces.

First of all, we begin the week with a major astrological transit — Venus in Pisces. This will set the tone for the first half of the week (if not the entire week) when you feel this inexplicable urge to spread your wings like a butterfly and reveal your true, authentic, colorful personality. Love, luck, and everything in between will await those brave enough to answer this call.

Secondly, the energy this week is governed by the transiting Moon's journey through Aries to Cancer. So everything will feel forward-moving and straightforward. People who like to confuse others or trick them will be frustrated this week, while those who like to cut to the chase and not beat around the bush will be rewarded.

Finally, we end the week with Mercury forming a conjunction aspect with North Node in Aries. So expect unusual ideas to strike you then ... maybe even during a family get-together. So keep a notepad handy! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs that most benefit from Venus, the Moon and the North Node this week.

The five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes from March 11 - 17, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the first half of the week will be a resounding success for you! Especially in the arena of love and romance. So lean into your blessings and celebrate. And if you feel like treating yourself to a shopping spree and updating your wardrobe, go for it. The second half will be more relaxed and easy-going. As long as you stay on top of your chores and responsibilities, you will be golden. But do make time for rest, relaxation, and fun in between, too!

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Personal renaissance

2. Aries

Aries, the energy this week is really strong for all fire signs. Since you have the North Node firmly in your corner at this time, you will be doubly blessed in competitions, whether that's in school, at your workplace, or on the local volleyball court. Also, be prepared for some extra fun this weekend, especially in the area of love and romance. Your dance card will be full and overflowing if you allow your blessings to help you explore and lean into good surprises. (This is metaphorical, so apply this message to your life as it fits.)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Small accomplishments

3. Taurus

Taurus, sometimes there's no need to run through hoops and make grand gestures to thwart your opponents. The energy this week urges you to wear your confidence when you step out of your home every day and stay relaxed even if a situation becomes weird or annoying. You have karma on your side. The end of the week will be more promising, with invitations and a few surprises in store for you. So continue to stay relaxed, and you will make the most of the opportunities that come your way!

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Getting out and about

4. Leo

Leo, if you have been thinking of renovating your home or office, the energy this week is really positive for such undertakings. In fact, those of you who are battling with termites should take this as a sign and get the issue fixed, as it's creating an energetic imbalance within your home. Once you begin, let your creative side take over, and just be free with the ideas and inspiration. After all, what's the point of refurbishing a place if it doesn't feel like a new era in your life? Your cosmic blessings are aligned with this path.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Learning something difficult

5. Pisces

Pisces, don't give up. No matter what! You are on the best horoscopes list this week because the cosmic forces are rooting for your success. So fight strong and fight hard in whichever area of life this message applies to. If you are battling for custody of your child or stuck in a divorce drama with an ex, take this as a sign not to surrender until you have explored every path to victory. Make time for self-care over the weekend. Rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation can feel like a luxury when you are stressed, but they will help you move with greater strength and purpose afterward.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Hopes for future

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.