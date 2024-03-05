3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change Before This Week Ends

Friendships are on the verge of changing during Mars harmonizing Node. With the Moon in Aquarius, we can know that whatever we do to effect that change, it's for the best.

When we say change, many of us jump to the conclusion that 'change' is a negative thing and that something is going to end or go in a direction that we don't like. That's where we have to open our hearts to the idea that when the friendships we speak of will change, that change may end up being very, very positive.

The energy that comes from Mars harmonizing Node is exceedingly strong. It will affect everyone, although the three zodiac signs that will take this energy to heart will be the ones who can stand back and really watch it happen right in front of our eyes. It may take the form of simply asking a friend to 'do something differently' for the sake of consideration, or it may be a seismic change of habits, one that ends up benefitting everyone in their lives.

What we'll see during Mars harmonizing Node is a feisty attempt to make a difference. This could look like a friend fighting for the sake of keeping the friendship healthy and safe. It could look like a friend changing something about their selves so that they can show us that they are trustworthy. What happens during Mars harmonizing Node is that change is abrupt and powerful, but very, very real and very well intended and accepted.

Three zodiac signs whose friendships change before this week ends:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Something is going on in your life right now. Starting on Wednesday, you're going to feel as though you need to step in and intervene before things with you and a friend of yours get out of hand. You know that you've played a part in whatever is going on. If it's going 'wrong,' then you need to step up and take responsibility. You are also aware that your friend isn't all that innocent either, and they need to do something similar if both of you want the friendship to last.

You don't like what they did, and you feel as though you need to defend yourself. During this week's transit of Mars harmonizing Node, you'll find that so much of what both of you are working with is pride. It's not the kind that gets things done. This pride is destructive, but the beauty of it is that you both recognize that you're letting your pride get in the way of your progress.

This week brings you the recognition that this friendship is worth understanding, and sometimes, that means confrontation and listening. You and your friend will listen very intently to what that other person has to say. By learning more about them, you'll find that transforming friendships with better understanding is much better than throwing the whole thing out.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may feel as though you pushed too hard when it came to a certain juncture in a relationship you've had with a friend that you've had for almost a lifetime. Because you are so close to this person, the both of you tend to take liberties, just think that anything can be said without fear of recrimination. What you'll notice has happened is that this friendship has started to become a little 'too' free, and both of you have started to suffer because of that inability to keep up the respect.

What's beautiful is that you've got this incredibly healing transit called Mars harmonizing Node. While it makes sure the healing doesn't come easy, it definitely delivers exactly what you DO need, which is patience, perspective, and the idea that because you are lifelong friends, you will have your moments of change. Those moments need to be mutually respected.

So, before this friendship turns into something that neither of you wants, take that step back and talk it out with this friend. It would be a shame to argue over something and then walk away ghosting each other out of pride. Let it go.

Take up the mantle of being someone patient, understanding, and much easier going. This is a lifelong friend. It's worth the time it takes to understand them better. If change is due, then. Change is what needs to take place. It's that simple.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you've come to realize is that one of these old friends of yours is someone who is just as adaptable to change as you are, which means that you might want to give them another chance. While nothing really drastic happened between the two of you, you'll see that on March 4, during Mars harmonizing Node, fate will bring the two of you back together. Once that spark retakes hold, you'll find that all you feel is good vibes.

There was never a fight or even a deciding moment that announced that the friendship was over. In fact, it just did what many long-term friendships do: fade with time. People do their thing. They get married, have kids, and move on. Sometimes, we don't feel the same urgency as we once did to be with the friends that we had at that time. We have grown, as well. We have changed.

However, what this week brings is a second chance to rekindle an old friendship because, during Mars harmonizing Node, we get to see that enough time has gone by and that it's actually pretty good timing to see this person once again. The change in this friendship is the one that shows up as two people with more experience and more knowledge. The fun and compatibility are still there for you, so go for it, Virgo!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.