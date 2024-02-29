3 Zodiac Signs Make Life Better For Themselves On March 1, 2024

On this day, March 1, 2024, we will be presented with a few conflicts that could potentially be upsetting if we let them get to us. During this day's lineup of transits, Moon square, Mars square Venus, we can safely see how conflicts may have something to do with ego and love. Well, we've been down this road before, and being that we're still standing, we know we can do it again if that is what's needed.

Moon square, Mars square, and Venus are like a double whammy of argumentative natures. While everyone can have a piece of this pie, there will be three most obvious zodiac signs will take the bait that this transit offers, and they will act as if they are being threatened. What we do know is that there is no threat here, so all efforts to avoid it are in the mind. What this implies is that these three zodiac signs might just be in scrappy moods, in need of release.

We can also know this: a mood is a mood and nothing more, and it will go by in time. As human beings, we cannot help it. For these three zodiac signs, moodiness is part of the package deal that comes with our sign. Let's also keep in mind that there's Node energy working with us, too, which is what will get us back on the healing road again very quickly.

Three zodiac signs who overcome their challenges on March 1, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's rough when Moon square Mars square Venus in your particular world of zodiac signs, as this transit really has you feeling as though you're out for blood when you argue with whoever is unfortunate enough to get up in your grill. You are a feisty one, Aries, and everyone knows it. You're also the smartest card in the deck. If there's a solution that will 'make it all better,' you'll be the one who finds it.

Because you are undergoing radical transformations, you feel you need space to grow and change within. There are times during this transformation that you really don't want to be helped, guided, criticized, or even suggested to. You want to do this on your own, as your intuition tells you that whatever you need to either get over or transform, you need to do it on your own.

What you can work on to make it better: Well, you can definitely pull back and try to understand that if there are people in your life who either wish to intervene or add to your healing, they are only doing it out of love for you. You aren't dealing with strangers.

The people who bug you are people you love, so lighten up and understand that you are amazing when it comes to change and personal growth but that it's also important to at least make a little room for the ones who love you as they are only trying to help. It's OK, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Some moments occur during transits, like Moon square Mars square Venus, that may have someone of your ferocious nature wondering just how far you can push it before it all blows up in your face. That's exactly what you don't want happening. On March 1, 2024, you may not know when to stop, especially if that stop is needed during an argument with a romantic partner.

This day has you seeing that you can definitely go 'too far' and that going too far doesn't reveal how great you are. How badly you feel about being that brash. This is at the core of why this day could be so rough for you, Leo. You see that kindly ol' lion inside yourself, and you want those hugs and kisses. Your pride uses Moon square Mars square Venus as a means to act up.

What you can work on to make it better: Know that Sun square Jupiter has got your back and that no matter how you take this day, you already know that it's not going to last and that even if you and your romantic partner feel as though you're at odds, it's just a temporary glitch. It's something you know very well that you'll get past. The fact that your partner is patient with you may ignite your love for them, as you appreciate what they are trying to do for you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

March 1, 2024, is a day of memory for you, and it triggers certain defenses that might have those around you feeling unnecessarily accused of wrongdoing. You don't mean to be so abrasive, but you feel almost as if it's your right to be this way, as this nagging memory persists and won't let go of you. Of course, it has no real power over you. It's you who gives the memory its value.

You will find that during the transit of Moon square Mars square Venus, you want to bring out your best side. You feel as though this memory is just not going to let go of you. If you end up saying something hurtful to someone simply because you can't help yourself, you will feel bad about it, so try hard to avoid doing unnecessary damage to the people who love you and are there to help you.

What you can work on to make it better: You can recognize that what you think is the problem is only the problem because you've convinced yourself that it is. You have so much more going on than this one 'problem,' and it's as if you've gotten used to blaming it all on one thing. The minute you realize that you've given way too much credit to a 'thing of the past' is the moment you'll liberate yourself. The future is bright. You know it. You have to give yourself a chance to see it that way, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.